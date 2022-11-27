Cleveland Browns schedule: Deshaun Watson makes his Cleveland debut against former team in Houston

It’s not like the Cleveland Browns’ schedule was easy to begin with. Now that Watson is suspended for 11 games and not allowed to play until Week 13, things look even bleaker. Some of the Browns’ top opponents face them between Weeks 6-12, setting the stage for early losses if Brissett doesn’t thrive.
With a strong running game and few proven pass-catchers, we could see a repeat performance much like last season. The Browns still have a great offensive line, but we need to see some of these receivers develop before declaring it a top offense once again.
Of course, Myles Garrett continues to be the conductor on defense, and he can wreck any game plan. The secondary has been heavily invested in, with two first-round corners as the starters and other Day 2 selections right behind Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome.
Continued growth from their young picks, such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could help take this unit over the top. Otherwise, it’s just about staying healthy because this is a stacked roster once again.
2022 Cleveland Browns schedule results
Week 1 – Browns sneak past Carolina Panthers 26-24
Cleveland Browns schedule prediction: 8-9, 3rd place in AFC North
With Watson set to miss the season’s first 11 games, we are likely to see the Browns’ offense struggle early on. Even when Watson returns against the Ravens in Week 13, he will have over a year of rust to work through since he’s been in a regular season game. It could take some time for this unit to gel.
Depending on how well Brissett and Co. hold down the fort until Watson can enter the starting lineup, the Browns may not have immediate success in their first year after the Baker Mayfield era. Most of that burden falls on the shoulders of Watson and his suspension.
