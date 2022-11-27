Cleveland Browns schedule: Deshaun Watson makes his Cleveland debut against former team in Houston

2022 Cleveland Browns schedule

Week 13 – @ Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Deshaun Watson will make his first start with the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, facing his former team in Houston.

Browns vs Texans point spread: Browns -6

Browns -6 Sportnaut’s prediction: Browns 34, Texans 14

Cleveland Browns roster outlook

It’s not like the Cleveland Browns’ schedule was easy to begin with. Now that Watson is suspended for 11 games and not allowed to play until Week 13, things look even bleaker. Some of the Browns’ top opponents face them between Weeks 6-12, setting the stage for early losses if Brissett doesn’t thrive.

With a strong running game and few proven pass-catchers, we could see a repeat performance much like last season. The Browns still have a great offensive line, but we need to see some of these receivers develop before declaring it a top offense once again.

Of course, Myles Garrett continues to be the conductor on defense, and he can wreck any game plan. The secondary has been heavily invested in, with two first-round corners as the starters and other Day 2 selections right behind Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome.

Continued growth from their young picks, such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could help take this unit over the top. Otherwise, it’s just about staying healthy because this is a stacked roster once again.

2022 Cleveland Browns schedule results

Week 1 – Browns sneak past Carolina Panthers 26-24

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Browns 26, Panthers 24 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 – Cleveland gives away game late in 31-30 loss to New York Jets

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 Jets 31, Browns 30 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3 — Cleveland Browns beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-17

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Sep. 22 Browns 29, Steelers 17 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 4 — Cleveland Browns fall to Atlanta Falcons 23-20

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5 — Cleveland Browns come up short to San Diego Chargers, 30-28

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 Chargers 30, Browns 28 1:00 PM CBS

Week 6 — Cleveland Browns sputter against Patriots

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 Patriots 38, Browns 15 1:00 PM CBS

Week 7 — Cleveland Browns come up just short against Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 Ravens 23, Browns 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 8 – Cleveland Browns crush Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Oct. 31 Browns 32, Bengals 13 8:15 PM ESPN

Week 9 – Bye

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns get sunk by Miami Dolphins

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 Dolphins 39, Browns 17 1:00 PM CBS

Week 11 – Browns get rumbled by Buffalo Bills

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 Bills 31, Browns 23 1:00 PM CBS

Week 12 – Browns sink Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 Browns 23, Buccaneers 17 1:00 PM FOX

Cleveland Browns schedule 2022

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Cleveland Browns schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 14 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Browns 35, Bengals 28

Week 15 – vs Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD vs Ravens TBD TBD

Sportnaut’s prediction: Browns 25, Ravens 23

Week 16 – vs New Orleans Saints

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 24 vs Saints 1:00 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Browns 28, Saints 20

Week 17 – @ Washinton Commanders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Browns 24, Commanders 17

Week 18 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD @ Steelers TBD TBD

Sportnaut’s prediction: Browns 17, Steelers 14

Cleveland Browns schedule prediction: 8-9, 3rd place in AFC North

With Watson set to miss the season’s first 11 games, we are likely to see the Browns’ offense struggle early on. Even when Watson returns against the Ravens in Week 13, he will have over a year of rust to work through since he’s been in a regular season game. It could take some time for this unit to gel.

Depending on how well Brissett and Co. hold down the fort until Watson can enter the starting lineup, the Browns may not have immediate success in their first year after the Baker Mayfield era. Most of that burden falls on the shoulders of Watson and his suspension.

