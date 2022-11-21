Kendall & Devin’s Relationship Was ‘Difficult’ To Prioritize’—Here’s If There’s ‘Hard Feelings’ Between Them

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year.

As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid ; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez . In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck ) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Cabello and Mendes, who met in 2014 but didn’t start dating until 2019, announced their split in joint statements on their Instagram accounts on November 17, 2021. . “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their statement read. “We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

A source for People confirmed Malik and Hadid’s split on October 28, 2021. The breakup came after reports that Malik—who shares a daughter named Khai with Hadid—had “struck” then-girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid , in an argument. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” the insider said. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

If you thought 2021 was a year of splits, wait until you hear about 2022. Read on for the worst celebrity breakups of 2022 and all the couples who have split this year so far.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

The final straw? On November 21, 2022, People reported that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split in October 2022. Sources described the two as being very occupied by their occupations and endeavors. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet. Another source said, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.” Another source confirmed the split to Entertainment Tonight . “Kendall and Devin broke up last month,” the source dished. “They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules.” The source also noted that that “there are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual.”

Kendall and Devin started dating in June 2020. The 818 Tequila founder opened up about her relationship with the NBA player on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6, 2022, when she was promoting her family’s show The Kardashians . Jimmy asked if Kendall watches Devin’s games when he’s on the court. “I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am,” she said. When asked if she was a sports nut, she responded, “Yeah. I’ve always been a fan of basketball. With Khloé, I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young, so, I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde

After nearly two years together and countless stories splashed across the tabloids, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly “taking a break”. According to People , an insider said there was no bad blood between them but their schedules and priorities had begun to clash. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” says one source. “It’s a very amicable decision.” The insider continued: “They’re still very close friends. Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Throughout the course of their relationship, Styles and Wilde have faced a barrage of attention from tabloids and gossip sites. “The public pressure on them has been difficult,” the friend told People . “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.” One such allegation is that Wilde cheated on her then-fiance Jason Sudeikis with Styles while filming her second directorial project, Don’t Worry Darling. In a Vogue profile, Wilde responded to that rumor: “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” she said. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about it. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Dixie D’Amelio & Noah Beck

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck have broken up. “We can confirm that the pair are no longer together,” a representative for Beck told The New York Times on November 10, 2022. The representative added that D’Ameio and Beck “remain close friends” despite the breakup. The split came after D’Amelio revealed that she and Beck had taken a break on their relationship in an episode of The D’Amelio Show in September 2020. The episode was filmed months before it aired. “We’re not really talking right now,” Dixie told her parents Heidi and Marc in the episode. “We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.” D’Amelio and Beck went public with their relationship in September 2022 after they kissed in D’Amelio’s music video for her song, “Be Happy.” “I’ve been telling a lot of people we’re kind of keeping things offline. And since we’ve been doing so, it’s been good,” Beck told E! News in February 2022. “We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We’re doing it for each other and that’s what it’s all about.”

Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer

Season 19 Bachelorette Gabby Windey and winner Erich Schwer have ended their engagement, People confirmed on November 4, 2022. The news came days after Gabby sparked rumors she and Erich had broken up after she was seen without her engagement ring while filming Dancing With the Stars season 31. Fans also speculated she and Erich had split after he wasn’t seen in the audience for the week’s filming. “I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar,” Gabby told Fox News at the time.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially filed for divorce. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Victoria’s Secret model filed their divorce papers on October 29, 2022, with both confirming on their Instagram profiles. The divorce is settled in Florida where the ex-couple resides. Tom posted an Instagram story with the caption, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing everyday around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate in what comes in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Gisele wrote a similar note on her Instagram story. She wrote, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be my children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they need. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

The couple’s impending divorce has been buzzing around ever since it was reported that the two were fighting over Tom’s decision to un-retire from the NFL. Tom and Gisele would have joint custody of their children: Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. The quarterback also has one child with ex-Bridget Moynihan: John “Jack” Edward, 15, for whom Gisele acts as stepmom. A day before they filed for divorce, a source told Us Weekly on October 27, 2022, that Gisele gave Tom an ultimatum to choose their family or his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” the insider said. The source continued, “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.” A week before the report, Tom confirmed at a press conference for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he doesn’t plan to retire from the NFL any time soon. “I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have,” he said. “So, no retirement in my future,” he said at the time.

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict

After 14 years together, Tia Mowry filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict. The Sister, Sister alum posted on her Instagram about their decision to separate. She wrote, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.” In her divorce papers filed in September 30, 2022 and obtained by UsWeekly , she requested joint physical and legal custody of their children Cree, 11 and Cairo, 4. She asked for the judge to terminate spousal support as they have a prenup in place.

Simu Liu & Jade Bender

Simu Liu confirmed his breakup with Jade Bender two months after they went red carpet official. It’s not known when exactly the couple split, but the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star spoke about his mental health and the effect of the breakup at the tech conference Dreamforce last week in San Francisco, according to SFGate.com . “I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself. I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s okay, I’ll be okay.”

Simu was first linked to Jade Bender when they were spotted holding hands while leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together in June 2022. Late, they were seen together at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! together in Los Angeles, where the Marvel actor talked to guest host Chelsea Handler in Jimmy Kimmel’s absence. Simu and Jade officially debuted as a couple at the 2022 Espy Awards on July 22, 2022.

Clayton Echard & Susie Evans

The Bachelor ‘s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans called it quits after six months following a dramatic ending to season 26 of the reality show. The pair announced in a joint statement on Friday, September 23, 2022, that their relationship had come to an end, Us Weekly reported . “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly,” they wrote. “We understand that there will likely be a lot of questions about this decision — social media is definitely a highlight reel and much of our experiences together we have kept private as I’m sure most can understand. But we will share this — although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain. We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple. We both are focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves.”

They continued: “This is not an easy time for either of us but we stand in support of each other and hope to see the other go on to find happiness and healing. Although Claysie is no more, we hope that our communities can support us individually as we move forward with love and respect for each other. Thank you to all of you that supported our relationship. It means so much more than you will ever know. ”

Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow and Selling the O.C. star Tyler Stanaland have split. Brittany confirmed the breakup in an Instagram post on September 15, 2022. “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Tyler on the subway in New York City. Tyler shared the same photo and caption.

The split came after Tyler claimed that his Selling the O.C. co-star, Kayla Cardona, tried to kiss him in season 1 of the Netflix reality TV show. A source told People before Brittany and Tyler announced their split that the storyline “broke them.” “They had issues before, but this is the final straw. [Brittany] has been trying to find the best time to file for divorce” and maintain their privacy, the source said. “Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.” The insider continued, “They’re fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He’s been trying to be really respectful but it’s taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent.” TMZ, however, reported that Brittany and Tyler’s separation was due to distance as Brittany lives in Los Angeles while Tyler lives in Orange County. A source also denied to TMZ that Tyler and Brittany’s split was due to the cheating rumors and denied that Tyler was dating his Selling the O.C. star Alex Hall.

Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

The news that Emily Ratajkowski and her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, had split broke in July 2022. On September 9, Page Six reported the couple had filed for divorce with notes to say that it’s contested and certain things will need to be litigated. It comes after Sebastian was entangled in a cheating scandal. “Yeah, he cheated,” a source close to the model claimed to Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” Three days before filing for divorce, Em took to TikTok to comment on another user’s contention that the “patriarchy does not give space for the existence of love.” Emily said this video resonated with her, saying that “as a recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff—I’ve really seen that with my friends and with the conversations kind of around it.” Emily and Sebastian share one child together, their son Sylvester.

Alex Rodriguez & Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett broke up after almost being together for four months. A source close to the former Yankees player and the bodybuilder confirmed to UsWeekly on September 6, 2022, that the two went on their separate ways. “Alex and Kathryne split. There was no drama and it was amicable,” the source said. “They remain friends. They had fun the few months they dated, but it never got really serious. He’s doing just fine — getting into shape and focusing on family and his career.”

News broke of the two being together in June 2022. An insider told Us Weekly on June 1, 2022, that the two “haven’t put a title on their relationship yet and aren’t going around telling their friends they’re official,” and that they have been “hanging out for the last few months.” At the beginning of their relationship, the source added “They never get bored together and have a lot of fun,” Along with being affectionate IRL, the two were “always leaving flirtatious comments on her IG. … He’s really into her.” The bodybuilder posted on Instagram a picture of her at the Oakland Coliseum on April 7, “Happy Opening Day ” A-Rod replied, “ .” Their breakup also falls weeks after A-Rod’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with her former flame Ben Affleck. A-Rod and J-Lo broke up in April 2021 after almost four years of being together.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have called it quits after more than four years together. People broke the news of the split on August 30, 2022. The couple, who had kept the details of their relationship very private, had been linked since December 2017 while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. They made their first public appearance together when they sat in the front row at the Academy Awards in 2020. Sources told E! Online in December 2020 the couple was getting “serious” by moving in together.

A source close to the couple confirmed the breakup to People , however, no explanation for the breakup was given at the time and neither star had made statements. Social media was aflutter with speculation, though, with many joking that Camila had simply “aged out” for Leo—the model celebrated her 25th birthday in June 2022 and at 47, the Titanic star has a long history of dating women much younger than him. In fact, one Reddit user mapped out the ages of Leo’s past girlfriends showing that in the past 20 YEARS, he hasn’t dated anyone over the age of 25. He certainly has a type.

Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are over after 25 years of marriage. Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone on August 19, 2022, in Palm Beach County, Florida. She filed for “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from her ex-husband. Stallone and Flavin share three daughters: Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia. Stallone also had a son, Seargeoh, from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. He also had a son Sage who died in 2012. He shared Sage with ex Starlin Wright.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Stallone said in a statement to People about his divorce from Flavin. Stallone and Flavin married in 1997. They started dating in 1988.

Iyanna McNeely & Jarett Jones

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrett Jones just announced their separation a year after appearing on Netflix’s Love is Blind . The duo posted on their Instagrams on August 17, 2022, that they have begun the process of separation. “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.” The statement continued, “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you brought overwhelming joy and love into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!

The two met in the second season of Love is Blind and instantly connected. Both from Chicago, Jones proposed to Iyanna after making the ultimate decision. “She’s a better fit for me because she’s everything that I needed,” Jones told Us Weekly. “On paper, me and Mal would’ve worked out. … I think with Iyanna — she was vastly different and I think those differences are things that I needed in my life to help me grow and be a better person and be a better husband.”

Florence Pugh & Zach Braff

Florence Pugh just confirmed that she split with Zach Braff earlier this year after being together for 3 years. In a September 2022 Harper’s Baazar cover story, Pugh talks about the hard decision in keeping the split private for many months. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh says. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Pugh and Braff were first linked in 2019 after working together on Braff’s short film for Adobe Creative Cloud, In the Time It Takes to Get There . In the film, Pugh played a Victorian “influencer” with Alicia Silverstone. In the Harper’s Baazar interview, Pugh talked about how the media scrutiny of their age gap affected her life. “Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong,” she says. “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.” Pugh, however, is excited to for the release of A Good Person , which Braff wrote. “The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences,” Pugh said of the film, set for release in 2023. “It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do.”

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. A source told E! News on August 5, 2022, that The Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live alum had split after nine months of dating after deciding to just be friends. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other,” the source said. “But found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Pete has been working in Australia on a movie, while Kim lives in Calabasas, California, with her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with estranged husband, Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after almost six years of marriage. E! News’ source confirmed that Kim is still planning to finalize her divorce with Kanye despite her split from Pete.

Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

It’s over. Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard have split after a four-year marriage. A source close to Ratajkowski confirmed the update to People on July 18, 2022, “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.” Page Six first speculated that the two split after Emrata was spotted without her wedding ring when she was doing errands.

The couple was first linked together when they were spotted together during Valentine’s Day in 2018. They married that same month same month and the model announced it with an Instagram Story of the Bear-McClard kissing her cheek with a caption that read, “I got married today.” They share one child, a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear, who was born in 2021. On July 15, 2022, A source told Page Six that Bear-McClard was a serial cheater and that was the primary reason for the split “Yeah, he cheated,” the source said. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader

Not a funny story. Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader just broke up after dating for less than two years. The Noelle co-stars “quietly dated” for over a year after their 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie. A source told Entertainment Tonight on June 28, 2022, “Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up.”

Though they were quiet about their relationship, a source opened up to People about their relationship in January 2022. “You can see the chemistry when they’re together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love,” the source said of the Barry actor and Pitch Perfect actress. “You’d think she’d be the one kind of running the show, but she’s pretty quiet around him. “They’re affectionate but it’s the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other.” ET also asked if Anna would make a cameo in his HBO series Barry, to which Bill replied with, “Oh no.”

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

It was a good run. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after two years of dating, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight published on June 22, 2022. The Kardashians star, who was first linked to the basketball player in April 2020, reportedly believes that their vision for the future is no longer aligned. “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” one insider shared, while another claimed that the pair “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.” However, ET reports that there is a possibility that the model and Phoenix Suns player may get back together in the future.

Katie Thurston & John Hersey

Officially over. The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and John Hersey have called it quits after seven months of dating. Thurston, 31, and Hersey, 28, met on Season 17 of the popular dating show, but didn’t start dating until months after the reality star sent Hersey home during week two of their season. The former couple first sparked rumors of a split after Thurston shared an Instagram Story seemingly addressing their breakup. “Statement: no we aren’t together,” she wrote in the Story, posted on June 21, 2022.

Hersey confirmed the news of their split with a statement of his own on Instagram. “I love being able to share special moments with you all—the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones,” his statement began. “But I don’t know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones. As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating. This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make.” The California native added, “I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you.”

Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez

Calling it quits. Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez split after four months of dating, PEOPLE confirmed on June 14, 2022. The couple, who reportedly started dating in February 2022—just one month after Momoa announced his separation from longtime partner, Lisa Bonet—reportedly broke things off after their different lifestyles got in the way of their romance. “They’re just very different people,” a source told PEOPLE .

A second insider went on to note, however, that there’s a chance the former couple could get back together, revealing that the pair are “hoping they might work it out” in the future. “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public,” the source added. “They are in different life stages.” Momoa and Gonzalez’s split comes just one month after an earlier source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were “exclusive” after meeting “through work and mutual connections” earlier in the year. At the time, the insider explained that they weren’t very “serious,” but were interested in pursuing the relationship. “Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it goes,” the source shared. “They’ve been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules.” Unfortunately, it looks like they weren’t able to make it work after all.

Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson

Looks like love is not on the Lord’s side. On June 8, 2022, multiple sources confirmed that Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson broke up after less than two months of dating. The 39-year-old Flip It Like Disick star and the 27-year-old model debuted their relationship in April 2022 at the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in Los Angeles. Their split comes just weeks after Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, tied the knot in a formal wedding ceremony in Italy with her new husband, Travis Barker.

According to a source who spoke to E! News on June 9, 2022, the reality star and his short-lived flame’s relationship was completely “serious” despite its brevity—but ultimately, things didn’t work out as Scott seems to have some soul-searching to do. “Although they had a short-lived romance, it was definitely serious,” the insider shared. “He enjoyed his time with her but realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now.” The source went on to insist that Scott “wants to be single and live freely” following his breakup.

Billie Eilish & Matthew Tyler Vorce

He’s not the bad guy, apparently. Matthew Tyler Vorce confirmed his breakup with Billie Eilish in a direct message to his ex-girlfriend’s fans on his Instagram Story on May 30, 2022, in which he also denied cheating on the singer. “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”He wrote in a separate Instagram Story, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things one someone they will never knows(sic) posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life.” The posts came after Eilish’s fans speculated that Vorce, a podcaster, cheated on her and flooded his social media with negative comments.

Billie was first linked to Matthew in April 2021 when they were seen having coffee together and getting cozy in Santa Barbara, California. The two were spotted together at Disneyland in June 2021. In Billie’s Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry , Billie referenced the sweet day at the theme park, “I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”

Billy Ray Cyrus & Tish Cyrus

Third times the charm? Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus on April 6, 2022. This is the third time that the couple has filed for divorce. The Hannah Montana patriarch and his wife have been together since 1992 and share four kids: Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 34, and Braison, 27. The couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the divorce in documents obtained by TMZ .

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and his wife first filed for divorce in 2010 but Billy Ray withdrew the petition five months later. The couple then filed for divorce again in 2013 but were able to salvage their relationship. “We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together.” the couple said in a statement in July 2013 . “It’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.” The Cyruses also haven’t been living together in two years and have been missing in each other’s social media profiles, with fans speculating that something had happened between the two.

Olivia Rodrigo & Adam Faze

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have broken up. Just seven months after they were first seen together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on February 17, 2022, that the “Drivers License” singer, 18, and the music video producer, 24, have separated. “They’ve been over for a bit now,” the insider told the site.

The musical pair were first linked in June 2021, when they were pictured getting cozy at the Space Jam 2 premiere party. Olivia introduced Adam as “her boyfriend,” and the two were “together the entire night,” insiders told E! News at the time. “They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all,” the source noted, adding that the duo were seen “holding hands at one point” during the event.

However, by January 2022, rumors of a breakup began to circulate after the pair were believed to have spent New Year’s Eve 2021 apart. Speculation grew after Olivia hinted at how to get over a breakup in an interview British Vogue, where she suggested that she would cut off “all contact” with an ex. “Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have ended their engagement. People confirmed on February 16, 2022, that the Big Little Lies alum and the Greenbay Packers play split a year after their engagement. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the source said. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

A source told In Touch at the time that the couple split because Woodley felt “neglected” in their relationship due to Rodgers’ career. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the insider said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The split came after another insider told People that the couple, who started dating in 2020 and confirmed their engagement in February 2021, have a “non-traditional” love. “They have a different, non-traditional relationship,” the insider said. The source also denied rumors that the couple had split at the time. “Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things,” the source said.

Pamela Anderson & Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst have split less than a year after their wedding. A source told Us Weekly on January 20, 2022, that Anderson and Hayhurst, who married in a secret wedding on Vancouver Island in Canada on Christmas Eve in 2020, are “taking time apart.” The source continued, “Pamela rushed into [the] marriage.” According to the insider, Anderson was “having regrets” soon after the wedding. “She saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded,” the source said. “He really wants to make the marriage work. Pam left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye. Now the kids are heartbroken.”

Before her relationship with Hayhurst, Anderson was married to Tommy Lee—with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan—from 1995 to 1998. She also dated Kid Rock and was married to Rick Salomon.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split. Momoa announced the separation with a joint statement on his Instagram on January 12, 2022. The two married in October 2017. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa and Bonet said in a joint statement on the Aquaman star’s Instagram. (Bonet doesn’t have social media.) “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” The statement concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

Momoa and Bonet share two kids: Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha. Bonet also has daughter Zoë with ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Delilah Belle Hamlin & Eyal Booker

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have broken up. A source told Us Weekly on January 11, 2022, that Hamlin—the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—and Booker, a contestant on Love Island season 4, had ended their relationship after two years together. They were first linked in April 2019. The split came after Booker spent the holidays with Hamlin’s family. “A few days later, they were broken up. They were so in love,” the insider said. The source also called the split “a shock to some of their closest friends.”