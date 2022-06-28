Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader Just Broke Up After ‘Quietly Dating’ Each Other For Less Than 2 Years

Click here to read the full article.

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year.

As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid ; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez . In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck ) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Cabello and Mendes, who met in 2014 but didn’t start dating until 2019, announced their split in joint statements on their Instagram accounts on November 17, 2021. . “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their statement read. “We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

A source for People confirmed Malik and Hadid’s split on October 28, 2021. The breakup came after reports that Malik—who shares a daughter named Khai with Hadid—had “struck” then-girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid , in an argument. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” the insider said. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

If you thought 2021 was a year of splits, wait until you hear about 2022. Read on for the worst celebrity breakups of 2022 and all the couples who have split this year so far.

Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader

Not a funny story. Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader just broke up after dating for less than two years. The Noelle co-stars “quietly dated” for over a year after their 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie. A source told Entertainment Tonight on June 28, 2022, “Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up.”

Though they were quiet about their relationship, a source opened up to People about their relationship in January 2022. “You can see the chemistry when they’re together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love,” the source said of the Barry actor and Pitch Perfect actress. “You’d think she’d be the one kind of running the show, but she’s pretty quiet around him. “They’re affectionate but it’s the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other.” ET also asked if Anna would make a cameo in his HBO series Barry, to which Bill replied with, “Oh no.”

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

It was a good run. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after two years of dating, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight published on June 22, 2022. The Kardashians star, who was first linked to the basketball player in April 2020, reportedly believes that their vision for the future is no longer aligned. “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” one insider shared, while another claimed that the pair “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.” However, ET reports that there is a possibility that the model and Phoenix Suns player may get back together in the future.

Katie Thurston & John Hersey

Officially over. The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and John Hersey have called it quits after seven months of dating. Thurston, 31, and Hersey, 28, met on Season 17 of the popular dating show, but didn’t start dating until months after the reality star sent Hersey home during week two of their season. The former couple first sparked rumors of a split after Thurston shared an Instagram Story seemingly addressing their breakup. “Statement: no we aren’t together,” she wrote in the Story, posted on June 21, 2022.

Hersey confirmed the news of their split with a statement of his own on Instagram. “I love being able to share special moments with you all—the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones,” his statement began. “But I don’t know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones. As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating. This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make.” The California native added, “I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you.”

Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez

Calling it quits. Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez split after four months of dating, PEOPLE confirmed on June 14, 2022. The couple, who reportedly started dating in February 2022—just one month after Momoa announced his separation from longtime partner, Lisa Bonet—reportedly broke things off after their different lifestyles got in the way of their romance. “They’re just very different people,” a source told PEOPLE .

A second insider went on to note, however, that there’s a chance the former couple could get back together, revealing that the pair are “hoping they might work it out” in the future. “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public,” the source added. “They are in different life stages.” Momoa and Gonzalez’s split comes just one month after an earlier source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were “exclusive” after meeting “through work and mutual connections” earlier in the year. At the time, the insider explained that they weren’t very “serious,” but were interested in pursuing the relationship. “Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it goes,” the source shared. “They’ve been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules.” Unfortunately, it looks like they weren’t able to make it work after all.

Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson

Looks like love is not on the Lord’s side. On June 8, 2022, multiple sources confirmed that Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson broke up after less than two months of dating. The 39-year-old Flip It Like Disick star and the 27-year-old model debuted their relationship in April 2022 at the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in Los Angeles. Their split comes just weeks after Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, tied the knot in a formal wedding ceremony in Italy with her new husband, Travis Barker.

According to a source who spoke to E! News on June 9, 2022, the reality star and his short-lived flame’s relationship was completely “serious” despite its brevity—but ultimately, things didn’t work out as Scott seems to have some soul-searching to do. “Although they had a short-lived romance, it was definitely serious,” the insider shared. “He enjoyed his time with her but realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now.” The source went on to insist that Scott “wants to be single and live freely” following his breakup.

Billie Eilish & Matthew Tyler Vorce

He’s not the bad guy, apparently. Matthew Tyler Vorce confirmed his breakup with Billie Eilish in a direct message to his ex-girlfriend’s fans on his Instagram Story on May 30, 2022, in which he also denied cheating on the singer. “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”He wrote in a separate Instagram Story, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things one someone they will never knows(sic) posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life.” The posts came after Eilish’s fans speculated that Vorce, a podcaster, cheated on her and flooded his social media with negative comments.

Billie was first linked to Matthew in April 2021 when they were seen having coffee together and getting cozy in Santa Barbara, California. The two were spotted together at Disneyland in June 2021. In Billie’s Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry , Billie referenced the sweet day at the theme park, “I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”

Billy Ray Cyrus & Tish Cyrus

Third times the charm? Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus on April 6, 2022. This is the third time that the couple has filed for divorce. The Hannah Montana patriarch and his wife have been together since 1992 and share four kids: Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 34, and Braison, 27. The couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the divorce in documents obtained by TMZ .

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and his wife first filed for divorce in 2010 but Billy Ray withdrew the petition five months later. The couple then filed for divorce again in 2013 but were able to salvage their relationship. “We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together.” the couple said in a statement in July 2013 . “It’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.” The Cyruses also haven’t been living together in two years and have been missing in each other’s social media profiles, with fans speculating that something had happened between the two.

Olivia Rodrigo & Adam Faze

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have broken up. Just seven months after they were first seen together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on February 17, 2022, that the “Drivers License” singer, 18, and the music video producer, 24, have separated. “They’ve been over for a bit now,” the insider told the site.

The musical pair were first linked in June 2021, when they were pictured getting cozy at the Space Jam 2 premiere party. Olivia introduced Adam as “her boyfriend,” and the two were “together the entire night,” insiders told E! News at the time. “They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all,” the source noted, adding that the duo were seen “holding hands at one point” during the event.

However, by January 2022, rumors of a breakup began to circulate after the pair were believed to have spent New Year’s Eve 2021 apart. Speculation grew after Olivia hinted at how to get over a breakup in an interview British Vogue, where she suggested that she would cut off “all contact” with an ex. “Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have ended their engagement. People confirmed on February 16, 2022, that the Big Little Lies alum and the Greenbay Packers play split a year after their engagement. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the source said. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

A source told In Touch at the time that the couple split because Woodley felt “neglected” in their relationship due to Rodgers’ career. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the insider said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The split came after another insider told People that the couple, who started dating in 2020 and confirmed their engagement in February 2021, have a “non-traditional” love. “They have a different, non-traditional relationship,” the insider said. The source also denied rumors that the couple had split at the time. “Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things,” the source said.

Pamela Anderson & Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst have split less than a year after their wedding. A source told Us Weekly on January 20, 2022, that Anderson and Hayhurst, who married in a secret wedding on Vancouver Island in Canada on Christmas Eve in 2020, are “taking time apart.” The source continued, “Pamela rushed into [the] marriage.” According to the insider, Anderson was “having regrets” soon after the wedding. “She saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded,” the source said. “He really wants to make the marriage work. Pam left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye. Now the kids are heartbroken.”

Before her relationship with Hayhurst, Anderson was married to Tommy Lee—with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan—from 1995 to 1998. She also dated Kid Rock and was married to Rick Salomon.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split. Momoa announced the separation with a joint statement on his Instagram on January 12, 2022. The two married in October 2017. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa and Bonet said in a joint statement on the Aquaman star’s Instagram. (Bonet doesn’t have social media.) “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” The statement concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

Momoa and Bonet share two kids: Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha. Bonet also has daughter Zoë with ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Delilah Belle Hamlin & Eyal Booker

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have broken up. A source told Us Weekly on January 11, 2022, that Hamlin—the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—and Booker, a contestant on Love Island season 4, had ended their relationship after two years together. They were first linked in April 2019. The split came after Booker spent the holidays with Hamlin’s family. “A few days later, they were broken up. They were so in love,” the insider said. The source also called the split “a shock to some of their closest friends.”