ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader Just Broke Up After ‘Quietly Dating’ Each Other For Less Than 2 Years

By Jason Pham, Lea Veloso and Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1es1G2_0dkcnA6F00

Click here to read the full article.

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year.

As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid ; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez . In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck ) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Cabello and Mendes, who met in 2014 but didn’t start dating until 2019, announced their split in joint statements on their Instagram accounts on November 17, 2021. . “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their statement read. “We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

A source for People confirmed Malik and Hadid’s split on October 28, 2021. The breakup came after reports that Malik—who shares a daughter named Khai with Hadid—had “struck” then-girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid , in an argument. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” the insider said. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

If you thought 2021 was a year of splits, wait until you hear about 2022. Read on for the worst celebrity breakups of 2022 and all the couples who have split this year so far.

Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader

Not a funny story. Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader just broke up after dating for less than two years. The Noelle co-stars “quietly dated” for over a year after their 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie. A source told Entertainment Tonight on June 28, 2022, “Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up.”

Though they were quiet about their relationship, a source opened up to People about their relationship in January 2022. “You can see the chemistry when they’re together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love,” the source said of the Barry actor and Pitch Perfect actress.  “You’d think she’d be the one kind of running the show, but she’s pretty quiet around him. “They’re affectionate but it’s the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other.” ET also asked if Anna would make a cameo in his HBO series Barry, to which Bill replied with, “Oh no.”

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

It was a good run. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after two years of dating, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight published on June 22, 2022. The Kardashians star, who was first linked to the basketball player in April 2020, reportedly believes that their vision for the future is no longer aligned. “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” one insider shared, while another claimed that the pair “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.” However, ET reports that there is a possibility that the model and Phoenix Suns player may get back together in the future.

Katie Thurston & John Hersey

Officially over. The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and John Hersey have called it quits after seven months of dating. Thurston, 31, and Hersey, 28, met on Season 17 of the popular dating show, but didn’t start dating until months after the reality star sent Hersey home during week two of their season. The former couple first sparked rumors of a split after Thurston shared an Instagram Story seemingly addressing their breakup. “Statement: no we aren’t together,” she wrote in the Story, posted on June 21, 2022.

Hersey confirmed the news of their split with a statement of his own on Instagram. “I love being able to share special moments with you all—the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones,” his statement began. “But I don’t know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones. As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating. This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make.” The California native added, “I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you.”

Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez

Calling it quits. Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez split after four months of dating, PEOPLE confirmed on June 14, 2022. The couple, who reportedly started dating in February 2022—just one month after Momoa announced his separation from longtime partner, Lisa Bonet—reportedly broke things off after their different lifestyles got in the way of their romance. “They’re just very different people,” a source told PEOPLE .

A second insider went on to note, however, that there’s a chance the former couple could get back together, revealing that the pair are “hoping they might work it out” in the future. “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public,” the source added. “They are in different life stages.” Momoa and Gonzalez’s split comes just one month after an earlier source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were “exclusive” after meeting “through work and mutual connections” earlier in the year. At the time, the insider explained that they weren’t very “serious,” but were interested in pursuing the relationship. “Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it goes,” the source shared. “They’ve been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules.” Unfortunately, it looks like they weren’t able to make it work after all.

Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson

Looks like love is not on the Lord’s side. On June 8, 2022, multiple sources confirmed that Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson broke up after less than two months of dating. The 39-year-old Flip It Like Disick star and the 27-year-old model debuted their relationship in April 2022 at the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in Los Angeles. Their split comes just weeks after Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, tied the knot in a formal wedding ceremony in Italy with her new husband, Travis Barker.

According to a source who spoke to E! News on June 9, 2022, the reality star and his short-lived flame’s relationship was completely “serious” despite its brevity—but ultimately, things didn’t work out as Scott seems to have some soul-searching to do. “Although they had a short-lived romance, it was definitely serious,” the insider shared. “He enjoyed his time with her but realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now.” The source went on to insist that Scott “wants to be single and live freely” following his breakup.

Billie Eilish & Matthew Tyler Vorce

He’s not the bad guy, apparently. Matthew Tyler Vorce confirmed his breakup with Billie Eilish in a direct message to his ex-girlfriend’s fans on his Instagram Story on May 30, 2022, in which he also denied cheating on the singer. “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”He wrote in a separate Instagram Story, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things one someone they will never knows(sic) posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life.” The posts came after Eilish’s fans speculated that Vorce, a podcaster, cheated on her and flooded his social media with negative comments.

Billie was first linked to Matthew in April 2021 when they were seen having coffee together and getting cozy in Santa Barbara, California. The two were spotted together at Disneyland in June 2021. In Billie’s Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry , Billie referenced the sweet day at the theme park,  “I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”

Billy Ray Cyrus & Tish Cyrus

Third times the charm? Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus on April 6, 2022. This is the third time that the couple has filed for divorce. The Hannah Montana patriarch and his wife have been together since 1992 and share four kids: Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 34, and Braison, 27. The couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the divorce in documents obtained by TMZ .

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and his wife first filed for divorce in 2010 but Billy Ray withdrew the petition five months later. The couple then filed for divorce again in 2013 but were able to salvage their relationship. “We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together.” the couple said in a statement in July 2013 . “It’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.” The Cyruses also haven’t been living together in two years and have been missing in each other’s social media profiles, with fans speculating that something had happened between the two.

Olivia Rodrigo & Adam Faze

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have broken up. Just seven months after they were first seen together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on February 17, 2022, that the “Drivers License” singer, 18, and the music video producer, 24, have separated. “They’ve been over for a bit now,” the insider told the site.

The musical pair were first linked in June 2021, when they were pictured getting cozy at the Space Jam 2 premiere party. Olivia introduced Adam as “her boyfriend,” and the two were “together the entire night,” insiders told E! News at the time. “They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all,” the source noted, adding that the duo were seen “holding hands at one point” during the event.

However, by January 2022, rumors of a breakup began to circulate after the pair were believed to have spent New Year’s Eve 2021 apart. Speculation grew after Olivia hinted at how to get over a breakup in an interview British Vogue, where she suggested that she would cut off “all contact” with an ex. “Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have ended their engagement. People confirmed on February 16, 2022, that the Big Little Lies alum and the Greenbay Packers play split a year after their engagement. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the source said. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

A source told In Touch at the time that the couple split because Woodley felt “neglected” in their relationship due to Rodgers’ career. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the insider said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The split came after another insider told People that the couple, who started dating in 2020 and confirmed their engagement in February 2021, have a “non-traditional” love. “They have a different, non-traditional relationship,” the insider said. The source also denied rumors that the couple had split at the time. “Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things,” the source said.

Pamela Anderson & Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst have split less than a year after their wedding. A source told Us Weekly on January 20, 2022, that Anderson and Hayhurst, who married in a secret wedding on Vancouver Island in Canada on Christmas Eve in 2020, are “taking time apart.” The source continued, “Pamela rushed into [the] marriage.” According to the insider, Anderson was “having regrets” soon after the wedding. “She saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded,” the source said. “He really wants to make the marriage work. Pam left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye. Now the kids are heartbroken.”

Before her relationship with Hayhurst, Anderson was married to Tommy Lee—with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan—from 1995 to 1998. She also dated Kid Rock and was married to Rick Salomon.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split. Momoa announced the separation with a joint statement on his Instagram on January 12, 2022. The two married in October 2017. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa and Bonet said in a joint statement on the Aquaman star’s Instagram. (Bonet doesn’t have social media.) “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” The statement concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

Momoa and Bonet share two kids: Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha. Bonet also has daughter Zoë with ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Delilah Belle Hamlin & Eyal Booker

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have broken up. A source told Us Weekly on January 11, 2022, that Hamlin—the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—and Booker, a contestant on Love Island season 4, had ended their relationship after two years together. They were first linked in April 2019. The split came after Booker spent the holidays with Hamlin’s family. “A few days later, they were broken up. They were so in love,” the insider said. The source also called the split “a shock to some of their closest friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0dkcnA6F00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 52

BLÀCKBEÀRD
28d ago

maybe he wanted someone who wasn't aging as fast as her.. she looks like she's in her mid 30's already🤣 next year she will probably look closer to 60 years old

Reply
4
goblinshark
28d ago

fat girls always get cheated on....as soon as my ex wife packed on the pounds I looked elsewhere for pleasure

Reply(7)
8
clapback
01-13

sad to hear that bc you guys were so good together. i hope that yall came circle back to each other. praying for you both and your family

Reply
2
Related
StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Health History Is Complicated—Here’s Why He Was Hospitalized

Click here to read the full article. Sending prayers. After news of his hospitalization, many fans are asking what happened to Travis Barker? The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022, after an unknown health problem. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen next to him coming out of the ambulance, and his daughter Alabama posted social media posts asking for “prayers.” This isn’t the first time that the “All the Small Things” musician has been hospitalized. Throughout his career, Travis has undergone medical procedures for various health problems. The drummer experienced accidents and other various...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eiza Gonzalez
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
John Hersey
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Shawn Mendes
Person
Lisa Bonet
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Miley
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Eyal Booker
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Jessie J
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Billie Eilish Revealed She Slept In A Bed With Her Parents And Brother Until The Age Of 11 Due To Her Debilitating Separation Anxiety

Over the years since she shot to fame as a young teenager, Billie Eilish has gained huge success. In fact, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already halfway to achieving the super-rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) status!. Aside from her career-focused accolades, however, Billie has long been vocal about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Tristan ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Khloé Dating ‘Another Man’ After He Cheated on Her With Another Woman

Click here to read the full article. True karma. Tristan Thompson isn’t happy about Khloé Kardashian’s dating life. A source close to the Chicago Bulls basketball player revealed that he’s sulking over the news that his ex-girlfriend is dating other people. On June 25, 2022, an insider close to Tristan told HollywoodLife how the basketball player really feels about his ex. “Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter. He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Vanessa Paradis’ Net Worth Reveals the Settlement She Got After Her Split From Johnny Depp

Click here to read the full article. Since her breakup with Johnny Depp after 14 years of dating. fans have wanted to know about Vanessa Paradis’ net worth and how much her settlement was from her billionaire husband. Depp and Paradis met in 1998 while he was filming his movie, The Ninth Gate, in France. The two first saw each other at the  Hotel Costes in Paris, where Depp was at with his director, Roman Palinski. “She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Revealed the Surprising Way She ‘Bonds’ With Pete—& It Involves ‘Pimples’

Click here to read the full article. Gross or not? Kim Kardashian’s skincare routine with Pete Davidson is a “major” source of “bonding” for the pair. The Skims founder appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on June 23, 2022, to promote her new skincare SKKN and wanted the world to know about her bizarre habit with Pete. Kim told Jimmy about her routine of going to the dermatologist with the former Saturday Night Live star. “One of the major bonding things is skincare. We go to dermatologists together, we inject our pimples together,” Kim confessed. “The dermatologist is like,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Elvis Presley’s Net Worth When He Died Might Surprise You—Here’s How His Estate Compares Today

Click here to read the full article. From his humble beginnings in Mississippi, to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death was a fortune fit for a king—especially when we’re talking about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. However, his net worth at the end of his life pales in comparison to how much the Presley estate is worth today. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Elvis Presley’s net worth, from how much he had in the bank upon his death in 1977, to who inherited his...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Click here to read the full article. Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There Is A Silver Lining

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve already woken up with a bad mood, you’re not alone. Maybe the cosmos are to blame and you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 27 to July 3. Because astrology is all about patterns and cycles, it’s inevitable that eventually, your horoscope would look less than ideal. However, keep in mind that diamonds are built under pressure, and even a challenging time can lead to great things! You might be feeling somewhat overstimulated as this week begins. After all, on June 28, the sensitive and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy