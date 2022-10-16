Houston Texans schedule: Visit to Las Vegas to battle Raiders in Week 7

With former Bears head coach and recent Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith taking over, starting quarterback Davis Mills will not be forced to learn a completely new system in his second season as the signal-caller.
On the defensive side, the team drafted the next best cornerback in the draft after Ahmad Gardner , Derek Stingley, Jr ., to help bolster the defense and give them a much-needed secondary ace to help turn the team’s fortunes around in 2022.
2022 Houston Texans schedule: Season results
Week 1 — Houston Texans tie Indianapolis Colts, 20-20
Houston Texans schedule prediction: 5-12, 4th place in the AFC South
With both the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars likely to improve in 2022, it spells bad news for the Texans. The team didn’t add any major free agents and will just have to hope that Davis Mills can grow into a legitimate franchise quarterback in his second year as the starter.
Expect 2022 to be a long year in Houston as the team plays out the string and looks ahead to a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
