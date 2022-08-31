Houston Texans schedule: Regular season starts off with AFC South divisional matchup vs Colts
By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
4 hours ago
Houston Texans schedule: Week 1
The Houston Texans schedule kicks off with an inner divisional battle against one of the top rushing attacks in football, with Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts paying a visit to NRG Stadium. Davis Mills enters his first full season as a starter and his second in the NFL. All of this intrigue is topped off by Lovie Smith getting a chance to redeem himself after his previous stint as head coach of the Chicago Bears.
It’s a hungry team looking to erase the bad taste in their mouths after finishing 4-13 in 2021. We’ll see what version shows up on Sunday in Week 1.
With former Bears head coach and recent Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith taking over, starting quarterback Davis Mills will not be forced to learn a completely new system in his second season as the signal-caller.
On the defensive side, the team drafted the next best cornerback in the draft after Ahmad Gardner , Derek Stingley, Jr ., to help bolster the defense and give them a much-needed secondary ace to help turn the team’s fortunes around in 2022.
Houston Texans schedule prediction: 5-12, 4th place in the AFC South
With both the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars likely to improve in 2022, it spells bad news for the Texans. The team didn’t add any major free agents and will just have to hope that Davis Mills can grow into a legitimate franchise quarterback in his second year as the starter.
Expect 2022 to be a long year in Houston as the team plays out the string and looks ahead to a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
In the Texans’ case, as they get ready for the 2022-2023 campaign, there are a number of challenging decisions they’ll be mulling over before the cut-down deadline Tuesday at 3 p.m. A few might surprise you.
The Vikings have acquired defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Minnesota will send a sixth-round selection to Houston for Blacklock and a seventh-rounder. Minnesota is cutting Armon Watts, whose base salary was $2.54 million, and replacing him with Blacklock, whose base salary is...
Comments / 0