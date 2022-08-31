Houston Texans schedule: Regular season starts off with AFC South divisional matchup vs Colts

Houston Texans schedule: Week 1

The Houston Texans schedule kicks off with an inner divisional battle against one of the top rushing attacks in football, with Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts paying a visit to NRG Stadium. Davis Mills enters his first full season as a starter and his second in the NFL. All of this intrigue is topped off by Lovie Smith getting a chance to redeem himself after his previous stint as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

It’s a hungry team looking to erase the bad taste in their mouths after finishing 4-13 in 2021. We’ll see what version shows up on Sunday in Week 1.

Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 11 Colts 1:00 PM CBS

Colts @ Texans point spread: Indianapolis -7.5

Indianapolis -7.5 Prediction: Colts 24, Texans 10

Houston Texans roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Texans keeping and starting these key players

QB – Davis Mills , Kyle Allen

Davis Mills , Kyle Allen RB – Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman, Dare Ogunbowale

Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman, Dare Ogunbowale WR – Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, John Metchie III ( OUT indefinitely )

Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, John Metchie III ( OUT indefinitely ) TE – Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Teagan Quitoriano

Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Teagan Quitoriano OL – Laremy Tunsil, Justin McCray, Justin Britt, AJ Cann, Tytus Howard

Laremy Tunsil, Justin McCray, Justin Britt, AJ Cann, Tytus Howard 2022 NFL power rankings – 30th

With former Bears head coach and recent Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith taking over, starting quarterback Davis Mills will not be forced to learn a completely new system in his second season as the signal-caller.

On the defensive side, the team drafted the next best cornerback in the draft after Ahmad Gardner , Derek Stingley, Jr ., to help bolster the defense and give them a much-needed secondary ace to help turn the team’s fortunes around in 2022.

Texans Super Bowl odds: +25000 (lowest in NFL)

2022 Houston Texans preseason results

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Saturday, Aug. 13 Texans 17, Saints 13 8:00 PM LOCAL Friday, Aug. 19 Texans 24, Rams 20 1:00 PM NFL Net Thursday, Aug. 25 Texans 17, 49ers 0 8:15 PM Prime Video

2022 Houston Texans schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Texans schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 2: @ Denver Broncos

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 18 @ Broncos 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Broncs 27. Texans 14

Week 3: @ Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Bears 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Texans 17, Bears 16

Week 4: vs Los Angeles Chargers

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 2 Chargers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Chargers 24, Texas 10

Week 5: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 9 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Jaguars 21, Texans 20

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Raiders 4:05 PM CBS

Prediction: Raiders 28, Texans 7

Week 8: vs Tenessee Titans

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 30 Titans 4:05 PM CBS

Prediction: Titans 24, Texans 17

Week 9: vs Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday night)

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Thursday, Nov. 3 Eagles 8:15 PM PRIME TV

Prediction: Texans 17, Eagles 14

Week 10: @ New York Giants

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Giants 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Texans 21, Giants 10

Week 11: vs Washington Commanders

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 20 Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Commanders 24, Texans 21

Week 12: @ Miami Dolphins

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Texans 17

Week 13: vs Cleveland Browns

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 4 Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Browns 30, Texans 14

Week 14: @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Texans 24

Week 15: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 18 Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Texans 20

Week 16: @ Tenessee Titans (Saturday afternoon)

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Texans 28, Titans 17

Week 17: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 1 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Texans 17, Jaguars 10

Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Colts TBD TBD

Prediction: Colts 24, Texans 7

Houston Texans schedule prediction: 5-12, 4th place in the AFC South

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith watches during Georgia’s Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. News Joshua L Jones

With both the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars likely to improve in 2022, it spells bad news for the Texans. The team didn’t add any major free agents and will just have to hope that Davis Mills can grow into a legitimate franchise quarterback in his second year as the starter.

Expect 2022 to be a long year in Houston as the team plays out the string and looks ahead to a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

