Houston Texans schedule: Jalen Hurts and Eagles in town on Thursday night

Houston Texans schedule: Week 9

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Thursday, Nov. 3 Eagles 8:15 PM PRIME TV

Titans @ Texans point spread: +13

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Eagles 28, Texans 13

Houston Texans roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Texans keeping and starting these key players

QB – Davis Mills , Kyle Allen

Davis Mills , Kyle Allen RB – Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman

Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman WR – Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, Tyler Johnson

Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, Tyler Johnson TE – Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, O.J. Howard,

Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, O.J. Howard, OL – Laremy Tunsil, Justin McCray, Justin Britt, AJ Cann, Tytus Howard

With former Bears head coach and recent Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith taking over, starting quarterback Davis Mills will not be forced to learn a completely new system in his second season as the signal-caller.

On the defensive side, the team drafted the next best cornerback in the draft after Ahmad Gardner , Derek Stingley, Jr ., to help bolster the defense and give them a much-needed secondary ace to help turn the team’s fortunes around in 2022.

2022 Houston Texans schedule: Season results

Credit: USA Today Network

Week 1 — Houston Texans tie Indianapolis Colts, 20-20

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 11 Colts 20, Texans 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Houston Texans fall to Denver Broncos 16-9

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 18 Broncos 16, Texans 9 4:25 PM CBS

Week 3: — Houston Texans come up short 23-20 to Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 25 Bears 23, Texans 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 4 — Houston Texans dominated by Los Angeles Chargers, 34-24

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 2 Chargers 34, Texans 24 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5 — Houston Texans get first win of 2022 over Jacksonville Jaguars, 13-6

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 9 Texans 13, Jaguars 6 1:00 PM CBS

Week 7 — Houston Texans get smashed by Las Vegas Raiders, 38-20

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 23 Raiders 38, Texans 20 4:05 PM CBS

Week 8 — Houston Texans fall short to Tennessee Titans, 17-20

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 30 Titans 17, Texans 10 4:05 PM CBS

2022 Houston Texans schedule

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Texans schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 10: @ New York Giants

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Giants 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Texans 21, Giants 10

Week 11: vs Washington Commanders

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 20 Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Commanders 24, Texans 21

Week 12: @ Miami Dolphins

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Texans 17

Week 13: vs Cleveland Browns

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 4 Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Browns 30, Texans 14

Week 14: @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Texans 24

Week 15: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 18 Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Texans 20

Week 16: @ Tenessee Titans (Saturday afternoon)

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Texans 28, Titans 17

Week 17: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 1 Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Texans 17, Jaguars 10

Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Colts TBD TBD

Prediction: Colts 24, Texans 7

Houston Texans schedule prediction: 5-12, 4th place in the AFC South

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With both the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars likely to improve in 2022, it spells bad news for the Texans. The team didn’t add any major free agents and will just have to hope that Davis Mills can grow into a legitimate franchise quarterback in his second year as the starter.

Expect 2022 to be a long year in Houston as the team plays out the string and looks ahead to a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

