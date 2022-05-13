Houston Texans schedule: 2022 season begins at home vs Colts

Houston Texans schedule: Week 1

Date Opponent Time TV Sep. 11 Colts 1:00 PM EST CBS

Colts @ Texans point spread: Indianapolis -7.5

Houston Texans roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Texans keeping and starting these key players

QB: Davis Mills

Davis Mills RB: Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead

Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead WR: Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, John Metchie III, Chris Moore

Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, John Metchie III, Chris Moore TE: Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown

Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown OL: Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Justin Britt, AJ Cann, Tytus Howard

With former Bears head coach and recent Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith taking over, starting quarterback Davis Mills will not be forced to learn a completely new system in his second season as the signal-caller.

On the defensive side, the team drafted the next best cornerback in the draft after Ahmad Gardner , Derek Stingley, Jr ., to help bolster the defense and give them a much-needed secondary ace to help turn the team’s fortunes around in 2022.

Related: 2022 NFL power rankings

2022 Houston Texans schedule

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: @ Denver Broncos

Week 3: @ Chicago Bears

Week 4: vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8: vs Tenessee Titans

Week 9: vs Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday night)

Week 10: @ New York Giants

Week 11: vs Washington Commanders

Week 12: @ Miami Dolphins

Week 13: vs Cleveland Browns

Week 14: @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 15: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: @ Tenessee Titans (Saturday afternoon)

Week 17: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts

More must-reads: