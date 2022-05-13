ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans schedule: 2022 season begins at home vs Colts

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Houston Texans schedule: Week 1

Date Opponent Time TV
Sep. 11 Colts 1:00 PM EST CBS
Houston Texans roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Texans keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Davis Mills
  • RB: Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead
  • WR: Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, John Metchie III, Chris Moore
  • TE: Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown
  • OL: Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Justin Britt, AJ Cann, Tytus Howard

With former Bears head coach and recent Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith taking over, starting quarterback Davis Mills will not be forced to learn a completely new system in his second season as the signal-caller.

On the defensive side, the team drafted the next best cornerback in the draft after Ahmad Gardner , Derek Stingley, Jr ., to help bolster the defense and give them a much-needed secondary ace to help turn the team’s fortunes around in 2022.

2022 Houston Texans schedule

  • Week 2: @ Denver Broncos
  • Week 3: @ Chicago Bears
  • Week 4: vs Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 5: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: @ Las Vegas Raiders
  • Week 8: vs Tenessee Titans
  • Week 9: vs Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday night)
  • Week 10: @ New York Giants
  • Week 11: vs Washington Commanders
  • Week 12: @ Miami Dolphins
  • Week 13: vs Cleveland Browns
  • Week 14: @ Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 15: vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • Week 16: @ Tenessee Titans (Saturday afternoon)
  • Week 17: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts

