Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Trevor Lawrence’s sophomore season opens against Commanders

We like the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve big time with Trevor Lawrence entering his sophomore season and respected head coach Doug Pederson leading the charge. It’s just not going to come on the road against an evenly matched Commanders squad. Expect Carson Wentz and Co. to do just enough here.
Credit general manager Trent Baalke for not being afraid to spend big bucks in free agency over the offseason, but questions still persist over how wisely the money was spent. Either way, this team should be much improved with Doug Pederson leading the way.
Trevor Lawrence now has a more complete cast of pass-catchers and getting to see Travis Etienne for the first time could provide a spark to this offense as well. We’re still not convinced the offensive line will hold up, but we’ll be happy to be proven wrong.
There’s also now true excitement about this defensive front seven. With No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker joining Josh Allen, the entire defense should take a major step forward. Still, I wouldn’t expect the Jaguars to compete for a playoff spot this season, but improving their three-win season is a virtual guarantee.
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule prediction: 6-11, third place in AFC South
The Jaguars are in a noticeably weak AFC South division along with another team in the Houston Texans who could very well be terrible again, or their young QB could find more success with a more complete roster in 2022. Just like the Jags.
Yet, there’s much more hope on the horizon in Duval with Lawrence under center now that he has a competent coaching staff. There’s a lot of unproven talent here, but likely not quite enough to be a legit threat right away. They’ll need another year of top draft selections before this unit is ready to compete each week.
