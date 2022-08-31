ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Trevor Lawrence’s sophomore season opens against Commanders

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJ4mB_0dkcMZ1f00

2022 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule

Week 1 – @ Washington Commanders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
  • Jaguars @ Commanders point spread: Commanders -3.5
  • Jaguars @ Commanders over/under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Commanders 27, Jaguars 24

We like the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve big time with Trevor Lawrence entering his sophomore season and respected head coach Doug Pederson leading the charge. It’s just not going to come on the road against an evenly matched Commanders squad. Expect Carson Wentz and Co. to do just enough here.

Jacksonville Jaguars roster outlook

Credit general manager Trent Baalke for not being afraid to spend big bucks in free agency over the offseason, but questions still persist over how wisely the money was spent. Either way, this team should be much improved with Doug Pederson leading the way.

Trevor Lawrence now has a more complete cast of pass-catchers and getting to see Travis Etienne for the first time could provide a spark to this offense as well. We’re still not convinced the offensive line will hold up, but we’ll be happy to be proven wrong.

There’s also now true excitement about this defensive front seven. With No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker joining Josh Allen, the entire defense should take a major step forward. Still, I wouldn’t expect the Jaguars to compete for a playoff spot this season, but improving their three-win season is a virtual guarantee.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGMw4_0dkcMZ1f00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

  • Jaguars @ Commanders point spread : Commanders -3.5
  • Prediction: Commanders 21, Jaguars 17

Week 2 – vs Indianapolis Colts

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 vs Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 24, Jaguars 14

Week 3 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 @ Chargers 4:05 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 35, Jaguars 21

Week 4 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 @ Eagles 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Eagles 27, Jaguars 24

Week 5 – vs Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 vs Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Jaguars 34, Texans 17

Week 6 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 @ Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Jaguars 28, Colts 27
Week 7 – vs New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 vs Giants 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Giants 26, Jaguars 23

Week 8 – vs Denver Broncos

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 vs Broncos 9:30 AM ESPN+
  • Prediction: Broncos 31, Jaguars 20

Week 9 – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 vs Raiders 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Jaguars 28, Raiders 24

Week 10 – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 @ Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chiefs 40, Jaguars 31

Week 11 – Bye

Week 12 – vs Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 vs Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 27, Jaguars 13
Week 13 – @ Detroit Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Jaguars 23, Lions 14

Week 14 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 17, Jaguars 10

Week 15 – vs Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 vs Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 34, Jaguars 28

Week 16 – @ New York Jets

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Dec. 22 @ Jets 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Jaguars 35, Jets 24

Week 17 – @ Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Jaguars 20, Texans 17

Week 18 – vs Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD vs Titans TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 27

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule prediction: 6-11, third place in AFC South

The Jaguars are in a noticeably weak AFC South division along with another team in the Houston Texans who could very well be terrible again, or their young QB could find more success with a more complete roster in 2022. Just like the Jags.

Yet, there’s much more hope on the horizon in Duval with Lawrence under center now that he has a competent coaching staff. There’s a lot of unproven talent here, but likely not quite enough to be a legit threat right away. They’ll need another year of top draft selections before this unit is ready to compete each week.

