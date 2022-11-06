Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Trevor Lawrence goes toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes

Credit general manager Trent Baalke for not being afraid to spend big bucks in free agency over the offseason, but questions still persist over how wisely the money was spent. Either way, this team should be much improved with Doug Pederson leading the way.
Trevor Lawrence now has a more complete cast of pass-catchers and getting to see Travis Etienne for the first time could provide a spark to this offense as well. We’re still not convinced the offensive line will hold up, but we’ll be happy to be proven wrong.
There’s also now true excitement about this defensive front seven. With No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker joining Josh Allen, the entire defense should take a major step forward. Still, I wouldn’t expect the Jaguars to compete for a playoff spot this season, but improving their three-win season is a virtual guarantee.
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
Former New Orleans Saints head coach and current Fox commentator Sean Payton admitted that he doesn’t plan to stay away from coaching for long. In fact, he’s already talking about coming back to coaching, but only for the right reasons and the right team. “I do think at...
Peyton Manning has finally broken his silence on the Colts' stunning decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach. One would imagine the Colts might consult Manning before naming an interim head coach. But that's now what Jim Irsay and Co. had in mind. Manning revealed during ...
One of the chief reasons why the Houston Texans didn’t hire Josh McCown in the 2021 and 2022 coaching cycles was because of the former NFL quarterback’s absence of coaching experience. Before hiring coach David Culley, McCown got an interview with the Texans for the fourth full-time coaching...
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick.
The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank.
...
Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.
The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, 20-17, in overtime. The Chiefs offense was out of sorts at times, but one thing was constant; the play of future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce once again topped 100 yards...
INDIANAPOLIS -- Jeff Saturday has spent exactly one day thinking about any of the potential moves he'll make as Colts interim coach. He has yet to decide on a play-caller. He has yet to meet his players. But he did settle on a couple of key roster decisions already:. "Sam...
So, if you watched the Sunday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans, then you probably know that the Kansas City Chiefs are currently being made out to be the bad guy. Why? Well, penalties. However, the Chiefs don’t decide what gets thrown and what doesn’t. If they did, the...
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich, according to multiple reports Monday. After their latest disaster in Foxboro, leading to a 26-3 loss, it was only a matter of time before Reich was going to get the boot. It seems owner Jim Irsay didn’t want to wait until after the season to make a move and instead has let Reich go halfway through the campaign.
Comments / 1