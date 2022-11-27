Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Pair of former No. 1 picks square off in Detroit

Credit general manager Trent Baalke for not being afraid to spend big bucks in free agency over the offseason, but questions still persist over how wisely the money was spent. Either way, this team should be much improved with Doug Pederson leading the way.
Trevor Lawrence now has a more complete cast of pass-catchers and getting to see Travis Etienne for the first time could provide a spark to this offense as well. We’re still not convinced the offensive line will hold up, but we’ll be happy to be proven wrong.
There’s also now true excitement about this defensive front seven. With No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker joining Josh Allen, the entire defense should take a major step forward. Still, I wouldn’t expect the Jaguars to compete for a playoff spot this season, but improving their three-win season is a virtual guarantee.
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is still waiting to make his NFL debut for the team that drafted him No. 12 overall. But a new video suggests that his debut is on the way. On Wednesday, Lions insider Colton Pouncy of The Athletic posted a video of the...
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
After a 10-2 season that saw them finish with the third-best record in the Big Ten, Penn State are expected to receive a big bowl game to compete in later this year. But one of their biggest stars won't be joining them for it. According to ProFootballTalk, star cornerback Joey...
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
As the lead broadcaster of Fox Sports' biggest college football games this season, Gus Johnson has seen a lot of the country's top teams. There's one program he sees as a cut above the rest. "I don't see anybody as a threat to Georgia," said Johnson. Johnson spoke with Yardbarker...
The college football regular season has concluded for most programs. Conference championships take place next weekend, then bowl season is upon us and, finally, the NFL Draft is just around the corner. The opportunity for these quarterbacks to make an impression is dwindling. Here is how a handful fared over the weekend:
Comments / 3