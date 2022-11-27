Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Pair of former No. 1 picks square off in Detroit

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule

Week 13 – @ Detroit Lions

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Jaguars vs Lions point spread: Jaguars +1

Jaguars +1 Sportnaut’s prediction : Jaguars 23, Lions 20

Jacksonville Jaguars roster outlook

QB – Trevor Lawrence , C.J. Beathard

RB – Travis Etienne, Snoop Conner

WR – Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones Jr., Zay Jones, Tim Jones, Jamal Agnew

TE – Evan Engram, Dan Arnold, Luke Farrell, Chris Manhertz

Credit general manager Trent Baalke for not being afraid to spend big bucks in free agency over the offseason, but questions still persist over how wisely the money was spent. Either way, this team should be much improved with Doug Pederson leading the way.

Trevor Lawrence now has a more complete cast of pass-catchers and getting to see Travis Etienne for the first time could provide a spark to this offense as well. We’re still not convinced the offensive line will hold up, but we’ll be happy to be proven wrong.

There’s also now true excitement about this defensive front seven. With No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker joining Josh Allen, the entire defense should take a major step forward. Still, I wouldn’t expect the Jaguars to compete for a playoff spot this season, but improving their three-win season is a virtual guarantee.

Jacksonville Jaguars scores

Week 1 — Jaguars compete but lose 28-22 to Washington Commanders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Commanders 28, Jaguars 22 1:00 PM FOX

Week 2 — Jaguars shutout Indianapolis Colts 24-0

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 Jaguars 24, Colts 0 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3 — Jaguars stun the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 38-10

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 Jaguars 38, Chargers 10 4:05 PM CBS

Week 4 — Jaguars fall in Philly versus Eagles, 29-21

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 Eagles 29, Jaguars 21 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5 — Jaguars drop game to previously winless Texans, 13-6

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 Texans 13, Jaguars 6 1:00 PM CBS

Week 6 — Jaguars fail to sweep Colts

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 Colts 34, Jaguars 27 1:00 PM CBS

Week 7 – Jaguars too small for New York Giants

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 Giants 23, Jaguars 17 1:00 PM FOX

Week 8 – Jaguars throw game away to Denver Broncos in London

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 Broncos 21, Jaguars 17 9:30 AM ESPN+

Week 9 – Jaguars show resolve vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 Jaguars 27, Raiders 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 10 – Jaguars get mauled by Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17 1:00 PM CBS

Week 11 – Bye

Week 12 – Jaguars rally past Baltimore Ravens

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 Jaguars 28, Ravens 27 1:00 PM CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2022

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 14 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 @ Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Titans 17, Jaguars 13

Week 15 – vs Dallas Cowboys

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

Sportnaut’s prediction: Cowboys 34, Jaguars 28

Week 16 – @ New York Jets

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Dec. 22 @ Jets 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Sportnaut’s prediction: Jaguars 35, Jets 24

Week 17 – @ Houston Texans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Sportnaut’s prediction: Jaguars 20, Texans 17

Week 18 – vs Tennessee Titans

Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info TBD vs Titans TBD TBD

Sportnaut’s prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 27

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule prediction: 7-10

