Tom Hiddleston Is Engaged to Zawe Ashton After 3 Years of Dating—See Her Ring

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings.

Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers . Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at a beach in Montecito, California. A source told People at the time that the proposal was a “complete surprise” to Kardashian. “It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret,” the insider said. “The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It’s a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there,” the insider said.

The source continued, “It was a very romantic beach proposal at sunset. Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn’t sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach. Red and white roses were shaped into a heart. There were a lot of candles. They both looked very happy.”

Rodgers announced his engagement to Woodley, whom he started dating in 2020, at an NFL Honors broadcast in February 2021. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” Rodgers said at the time before thanking his “fiancée,” Woodley.

But that was 2021. Read on for the celebrity engagements of 2022 and which stars are set to walk down the aisle in the near future. These diamond ring photos will make your jaws drop.

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are officially engaged, according to multiple reports. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the exciting news after the couple, who have been together since 2019, walked the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTA Awards on Sunday, March 13. Hiddleston, 41, and Ashton, 37, were spotted walking side by side at the event. In photos from the evening, Ashton can be seen wearing a diamong ring on her left hand (you can see a photo of the ring below).

The Loki star and the Handmaid’s Tale actress have been linked since meeting on the set of the West End’s 2019 production of Betrayal. The pair both starred in the show’s original run in London before reprising their roles in the Broadway edition of the play later that year. Since then, the pair have kept their romantic relationship private. It wasn’t until the couple went on vacation in September 2021 that fans knew for certain that they were an item. At the time, the happy couple were photographed holding hands and kissing at a beach Ibiza, Spain—and it looks like their honeymoon phase is just getting started!

Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood and his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown, are engaged. The season 23 Bachelor announced his engagement to Brown, a political strategist, on February 28, 2022. “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” he said in a statement to People. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.” He continued, “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

He also celebrated his engagement on Instagram with a photo of him and Brown. “life is going to be fun with you,” he wrote in the caption. Brown, for his part, also announced the engagement on his Instagram with a photo of Underwood popping a bottle of champagne. “The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe,” he wrote. Underwood’s engagement comes less than two years after the reality TV star broke up with his Bachelor winner, Cassie Randolph, in May 2020 after a year of dating.

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged, according to Life & Style magazine. The publication reported on February 17, 2022, that the Swift and Alwyn were engaged after five years of dating. The engagement came after the couple, who started dating in 2016, sparked engagement rumors in January 2022 after they were seen on a romantic, three-day vacation in Cornwall, England. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work,” Alwyn said of his relationship to Swift in an interview with British Vogue in 2018.

A source told Us Weekly in 2019 that Swift wanted a “simple” engagement ring if she and Alwyn ever got engaed. “Taylor isn’t interested in a big obnoxious ring,” the insider said.. “She’d like something elegant and simple.” The source also claimed at the time that Swift had has “been collecting bridal magazines since she was a little girl,” so she’s ready to “finally get down to the business of planning a wedding” whenever an engagement comes.

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged. The Olympic gymnast announced the news in an Instagram post on February 15, 2022, with a series of photos from the proposal. “THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ ” she captioned the post. Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, also shared the same post on his own Instagram . “Woke up this morning with a fiancée Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special ” he wrote in the caption.

Biles and Owens confirmed their relationship in August 2020 on Instagram. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2021, but couldn’t celebrate together because Biles was in Tokyo, Japan, for the 2020 Summer Olympics. “Imma ride with you through whatever baby ,” Owens captioned an Instagram post of Biles at the time. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby .”

Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor and singer Anthony De La Torre are engaged after almost seven years of dating. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post on January 28, 2022. Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere,” Condor captioned a series of photos and videos from the proposal. “Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!! : Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!”

She continued, “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

In an interview for STYLECASTER’s February 2020 issue , Condor likened her relationship to De La Torre to a quote from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before book. “He looks at you a lot, Lara Jean. When you’re not paying attention. He looks at you, to see if you’re having a good time,” the quote reads. “That’s what my boyfriend does. He is very concerned about my wellbeing all the time,” Condor said. “He looks at me when I’m not looking, and he’s always trying to check-in and make sure I’m OK.”

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are reportedly getting married. The couple, who share a 9-month-old son together, have been together for four years. People was the first to report the news on January 26, 2022, after Song was seen out on the town in Beverly Hills, California while wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The pair have been together since 2017. Culkin and Song met on the set of Changeland in Thailand that year and were later linked romantically over the following summer when they were spotted out on a dinner date at Craig’s, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Two years later, Culkin and Song welcomed their first child together in April 2021. Their son, Dakota, was named after Culkin’s late sister. “We’re overjoyed,” Culkin and Song said in a brief statement at the time.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11, 2022. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced the news in an Instagram video of Fox showing off her diamond ring, which included an emerald (her birth stone), a diamond (his birth stone) and two magnetic bands of thorns. “‘yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK captioned the post. “know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ”

Fox, for her part, also announced the engagement on her Instagram with a video of MGK’s proposal, which saw him get down on one knee in front of a banyan tree that has a special significance to them. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,”she wrote in the caption. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ”

Fox’s engagement came less than two years after her split from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, in May 2020, the same month she was linked to MGK, whom she met on the set of the movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass . Fox—who shares kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey with Green—filed for divorce in November 2020. The two finalized their divorce in October 2021.

Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell and girlfriend Lauren Silverman are engaged. A source told Page Six on January 11, 2022, that Cowell proposed to Silverman on a recent vacation in Barbados with their son, Eric, and Silverman’s son, Adam, from a previous marriage. According to E! New s, the engagement happened on Christmas Eve 2021. Cowell and Silverman, who welcomed their son in 2014, met in 2004 and started dating in 2003 while Silverman was still married to her ex-husband, Andrew Silverman, a friend of Cowell’s. “It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” Cowell told The Mirror in 2014 of his affair. “It just happened.”

Josh Duhamel & Audra Diane Mari

Josh Duhamel announced his engagement to former Miss World America, Audra Diane Mari, on January 8, 2021. “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari” he captioned an Instagram photo of him and Mari at the beach with a love note. Mari posted the same photo on her Instagram with the caption: “my heart is so happy.. I love you @joshduhamel.” The proposal was also on Mary’s 28th birthday. Duhamel’s ex-wife Fergie—whom he was married to from 2009 to 2019 and share son Axl—congratulated her ex-husband on his engagement. “Congrats!!! ,” she wrote. Dugamel and Mari started dating around February 2019.

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged. A source confirmed the engagement to People on January 4, 2022. “Kim has been wearing her engagement ring and both are very excited about blending their families,” the insider. Guilfoyle, who has been dating Trump Jr. since 2018 and also works as a political aide, hinted at the news in an Instagram post at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 1, 2022. “Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday, Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you,” she captioned a photo of her and Trump Jr., where it looked like she was wearing a diamond ring.