ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Hiddleston Is Engaged to Zawe Ashton After 3 Years of Dating—See Her Ring

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings.

Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers . Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at a beach in Montecito, California. A source told People at the time that the proposal was a “complete surprise” to Kardashian. “It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret,” the insider said. “The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It’s a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there,” the insider said.

The source continued, “It was a very romantic beach proposal at sunset. Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn’t sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach. Red and white roses were shaped into a heart. There were a lot of candles. They both looked very happy.”

Rodgers announced his engagement to Woodley, whom he started dating in 2020, at an NFL Honors broadcast in February 2021. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” Rodgers said at the time before thanking his “fiancée,” Woodley.

But that was 2021. Read on for the celebrity engagements of 2022 and which stars are set to walk down the aisle in the near future. These diamond ring photos will make your jaws drop.

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are officially engaged, according to multiple reports. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the exciting news after the couple, who have been together since 2019, walked the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTA Awards on Sunday, March 13. Hiddleston, 41, and Ashton, 37, were spotted walking side by side at the event. In photos from the evening, Ashton can be seen wearing a diamong ring on her left hand (you can see a photo of the ring below).

The Loki star and the Handmaid’s Tale actress have been linked since meeting on the set of the West End’s 2019 production of Betrayal. The pair both starred in the show’s original run in London before reprising their roles in the Broadway edition of the play later that year. Since then, the pair have kept their romantic relationship private. It wasn’t until the couple went on vacation in September 2021 that fans knew for certain that they were an item. At the time, the happy couple were photographed holding hands and kissing at a beach Ibiza, Spain—and it looks like their honeymoon phase is just getting started!

Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood and his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown, are engaged. The season 23 Bachelor announced his engagement to Brown, a political strategist, on February 28, 2022. “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” he said in a statement to People. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.” He continued, “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

He also celebrated his engagement on Instagram with a photo of him and Brown. “life is going to be fun with you,” he wrote in the caption. Brown, for his part, also announced the engagement on his Instagram with a photo of Underwood popping a bottle of champagne. “The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe,” he wrote. Underwood’s engagement comes less than two years after the reality TV star broke up with his Bachelor winner, Cassie Randolph, in May 2020 after a year of dating.

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged, according to Life & Style magazine. The publication reported on February 17, 2022, that the Swift and Alwyn were engaged after five years of dating. The engagement came after the couple, who started dating in 2016, sparked engagement rumors in January 2022 after they were seen on a romantic, three-day vacation in Cornwall, England. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work,” Alwyn said of his relationship to Swift in an interview with British Vogue in 2018.

A source told Us Weekly in 2019 that Swift wanted a “simple” engagement ring if she and Alwyn ever got engaed. “Taylor isn’t interested in a big obnoxious ring,” the insider said.. “She’d like something elegant and simple.” The source also claimed at the time that Swift had has “been collecting bridal magazines since she was a little girl,” so she’s ready to “finally get down to the business of planning a wedding” whenever an engagement comes.

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged. The Olympic gymnast announced the news in an Instagram post on February 15, 2022, with a series of photos from the proposal. “THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ ” she captioned the post. Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, also shared the same post on his own Instagram . “Woke up this morning with a fiancée Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special ” he wrote in the caption.

Biles and Owens confirmed their relationship in August 2020 on Instagram. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2021, but couldn’t celebrate together because Biles was in Tokyo, Japan, for the 2020 Summer Olympics. “Imma ride with you through whatever baby ,” Owens captioned an Instagram post of Biles at the time. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby .”

Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor and singer Anthony De La Torre are engaged after almost seven years of dating. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post on January 28, 2022. Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere,” Condor captioned a series of photos and videos from the proposal. “Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!! : Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!”

She continued, “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

In an interview for STYLECASTER’s February 2020 issue , Condor likened her relationship to De La Torre to a quote from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before book. “He looks at you a lot, Lara Jean. When you’re not paying attention. He looks at you, to see if you’re having a good time,” the quote reads. “That’s what my boyfriend does. He is very concerned about my wellbeing all the time,” Condor said. “He looks at me when I’m not looking, and he’s always trying to check-in and make sure I’m OK.”

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are reportedly getting married. The couple, who share a 9-month-old son together, have been together for four years. People was the first to report the news on January 26, 2022, after Song was seen out on the town in Beverly Hills, California while wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The pair have been together since 2017. Culkin and Song met on the set of Changeland in Thailand that year and were later linked romantically over the following summer when they were spotted out on a dinner date at Craig’s, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Two years later, Culkin and Song welcomed their first child together in April 2021. Their son, Dakota, was named after Culkin’s late sister. “We’re overjoyed,” Culkin and Song said in a brief statement at the time.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11, 2022. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced the news in an Instagram video of Fox showing off her diamond ring, which included an emerald (her birth stone), a diamond (his birth stone) and two magnetic bands of thorns. “‘yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK captioned the post. “know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ”

Fox, for her part, also announced the engagement on her Instagram with a video of MGK’s proposal, which saw him get down on one knee in front of a banyan tree that has a special significance to them. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,”she wrote in the caption. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ”

Fox’s engagement came less than two years after her split from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, in May 2020, the same month she was linked to MGK, whom she met on the set of the movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass . Fox—who shares kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey with Green—filed for divorce in November 2020. The two finalized their divorce in October 2021.

Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell and girlfriend Lauren Silverman are engaged. A source told Page Six on January 11, 2022, that Cowell proposed to Silverman on a recent vacation in Barbados with their son, Eric, and Silverman’s son, Adam, from a previous marriage. According to E! New s, the engagement happened on Christmas Eve 2021. Cowell and Silverman, who welcomed their son in 2014, met in 2004 and started dating in 2003 while Silverman was still married to her ex-husband, Andrew Silverman, a friend of Cowell’s. “It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” Cowell told The Mirror in 2014 of his affair. “It just happened.”

Josh Duhamel & Audra Diane Mari

Josh Duhamel announced his engagement to former Miss World America, Audra Diane Mari, on January 8, 2021. “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari” he captioned an Instagram photo of him and Mari at the beach with a love note. Mari posted the same photo on her Instagram with the caption: “my heart is so happy.. I love you @joshduhamel.” The proposal was also on Mary’s 28th birthday. Duhamel’s ex-wife Fergie—whom he was married to from 2009 to 2019 and share son Axl—congratulated her ex-husband on his engagement. “Congrats!!! ,” she wrote. Dugamel and Mari started dating around February 2019.

Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle are engaged. A source confirmed the engagement to People on January 4, 2022. “Kim has been wearing her engagement ring and both are very excited about blending their families,” the insider. Guilfoyle, who has been dating Trump Jr. since 2018 and also works as a political aide, hinted at the news in an Instagram post at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 1, 2022. “Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday, Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you,” she captioned a photo of her and Trump Jr., where it looked like she was wearing a diamond ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0dkbSiWH00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 134

Suzanne Roy
02-16

HAPPY FOR Simone and her fiance!!! Not everyone is screwed up...contrary to what you read a lot

Reply
15
Turnup
01-13

Who cares! I give them all less than one year and they will be separated! Please use birth control or keep your legs closed!!!

Reply(19)
24
Suzanne Roy
02-16

messed up comments!!! who are some of talking about?? They just got engaged!! Comments from January??;!

Reply
7
Related
StyleCaster

Here’s Where Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Are Now Years After Their Cheating Scandal & Breakup

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a Twilight superfan, you may have questions about why Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart broke up and where they are now years after their cheating scandal and split. Pattinson and Stewart started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the first Twilight movie, in which they played love interests, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. “It was so clear who worked,” Stewart told The New Yorker in 2021 about her first chemistry read with Pattinson. “‘I was literally just, like . . .’” She mimicked a swoon. Stewart, who described her relationship...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Posted Her 1st Instagram With Pete After Telling Kanye He Needs to ‘Accept’ Their Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Getting serious. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official. After almost five months of dating, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live cast member became Instagram official on March 11, 2022, after Kim posted her first photos with Pete on social media. The post—which Kim captioned, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”—included two photos of her and Pete. The first photo showed Kim in sunglasses, a feather coat and metallic boots as Pete, dressed in a white T-shirt, a black jacket and dark jeans, laid his head in...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Reacted to His NFL Return After Fans Blamed Her For His Retirement

Click here to read the full article. Sharing her support. Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen’s return to retirement message was shared on social media—and let’s just say it was as sweet as one could expect. The model, 41, offered a supportive comment under her husband’s Instagram post on March 13, 2022, where he announced that he’s officially returning to the NFL after publicly announcing his retirement from the league less than two months prior. “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” Bündchen wrote. Brady, for his part, explained his decision to return to football following his retirement announcement. “These...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Zawe Ashton
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Josh Duhamel
Person
Fergie
Person
Lana Condor
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Lauren Silverman
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Britney Spears
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Amy Carlson Left the Show

A few seasons ago, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg’s character saw his on-screen wife Amy Carlson leave the show. Why did she do it?. Carlson played Linda Reagan opposite Wahlberg’s own Danny Reagan. The actress added a solid character to the show itself. Blue Bloods had a great storyline going. So, what gives? We get a little insight from CBR.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Wedding#Engagement Rings
Ok Magazine

Bruce Willis Seeing Red Over Ex Demi Moore Making Nice With Former Beau Ashton Kutcher After He Humiliated Her

Now that Demi Moore is back on good terms with Ashton Kutcher, it’s vexing her other ex Bruce Willis. A source tells OK! the G.I. Jane star, 59 — who dumped Kutcher in 2011 after he cheated on her with a much-younger woman — recently filmed an AT&T Super Bowl commercial with his current wife, Mila Kunis, whom he hooked up with the following year.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child; ‘16 and Pregnant’ star dies; more: Buzz

“Mother!” star Jennifer Lawrence is officially a mom. TMZ reports the 31-year-old Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” actress gave birth to her first child in Los Angeles County, months after she confirmed she was pregnant. The baby’s gender, name and exact date of birth have not been announced, but sources told TMZ she had a baby shower at the end of January. It’s the first kid for JLaw and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney. The couple get married in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to ‘get more acting roles’

Rebel Wilson has revealed she lost weight to “get more acting roles”.The host of this year’s Baftas famously embarked on a “year of health” in 2020 and lost 77lbs.During her opening monologue of the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards, Wilson said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”She went on to say that “everybody is asking” why she lost weight. She joked: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson.”Wilson continued: “No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Teddi Wright's Outfit During the 'Women Tell All' Is a Clue She's Going to Be 'Bachelorette'

The Bachelor's Women Tell All special aired last night and it was absolutely unhinged—but that aside, fans think they've figured out who the next Bachelorette is....Teddi Wright! Obviously, the show didn't confirmation that Teddi (or anyone else) is going to be the next lead, but she showed up to the Women Tell All wearing a chic little black dress, which is, apparently, THE uniform of past Bachelorettes.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy