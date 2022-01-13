Christine Flowers: Free speech is for everybody

This is the last column I’ll be writing in 2021. I’m at the keyboard during the last hours of the last day in December, a month that brings me great joy because of my birthday, and Christmas, and usually snow, but you’ll be reading it in January. It will be a new year, with new possibilities, and it seems strange to write about the past. That’s what most columnists do with their last column, gather up facts or factoids or grievance or jubilation rooted in the previous 12 months, and serve it up as a profound rumination on “where we’re headed.” I have no desire to do that now, and I rarely have a desire to do that when I’m asked to.

