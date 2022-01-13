ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making music, changing lives: Youth orchestras help at-risk kids

By Elizabeth Thompson
North Carolina Health News
North Carolina Health News
 3 days ago
Bethany Uhler Thompson didn’t know what to expect when she decided to start a youth string orchestra...

