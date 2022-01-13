Making music, changing lives: Youth orchestras help at-risk kids

University of Illinois Extension issued the following announcement on Dec. 29. The season for giving has come to a close, but if your kids are more focused on all that they can get this time of year, how about trying a gratitude practice? Studies have shown that people who regularly practiced gratitude were found to have lower rates of depression, more impulse control, and stronger immune systems. By encouraging children to develop these habits at an early age, you can help to set them up for happier, healthier, and more successful lives.

HOMELESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO