Making music, changing lives: Youth orchestras help at-risk kids
Bethany Uhler Thompson didn’t know what to expect when she decided to start a youth string orchestra...www.northcarolinahealthnews.org
Bethany Uhler Thompson didn’t know what to expect when she decided to start a youth string orchestra...www.northcarolinahealthnews.org
Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/
Comments / 0