9 perfect pyjama sets for cold nights and duvet days

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
It’s not just coats, boots and jumpers that are January fashion must-haves – pyjamas are the winter warmer essential we can’t live without. Especially this year, when, thanks to the pandemic, many of us are hibernating even more than usual.

When it comes to practical PJs, nothing beats a two-piece set. Whether flannel, cotton, satin or silk, a long-sleeved top and trousers will keep you warm at night (layer with a vest if you’re really feeling the chill) and can double up as stylish loungewear for mooching around on weekend mornings.

What’s trending in nightwear right now? It’s all about prints. From sassy spots and classic florals to fierce leopard print and adorable animal motifs, the latest designs are chic and cosy.

Ready to join the pyjama party? Take your pick from these trendy sets…

(Bluebella/PA)

1. Bluebella Leon Shirt and Trouser Set, £42

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

2. Oliver Bonas Secret Garden Floral Print Shirt, Trousers & Scrunchie Pyjama Set, £65

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

3. Marks and Spencer Boutique Leopard Print Pyjama Set with Eye Mask, £35

(Hush/PA)

4. Hush Joy Flannel Pyjamas in Amber Star Pink/Red, £59; Arundel Shearling Slippers, £55

(DKNY/PA)

5. DKNY Polka Dot Print Top & Jogger Sleep Set in Mulberry Dot, £49 (was £79), Very

(Night/PA)

6. Night Maternity Giraffe Set, £15 (was £32)

(New Look/PA)

7. New Look Tall Brown Leopard Print Soft Touch Legging Pyjama Set, £19.99

(Cath Kidston/PA)

8. Cath Kidston Forever Silky Frill PJ Set, £65

(Very/PA)

9. Very Michelle Keegan Soft Touch 2 Piece Dog Print Pyjama Gift Set, £30

mensjournal.com

The Thermajohn Long Johns Set is Ideal for Cold Winter Nights at Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. The winter is here and it will...
SHOPPING
