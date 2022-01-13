ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Space Agency (ESA) Preview 2022 [Video]

By European Space Agency (ESA)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs always, a new year brings new and exciting missions and launches for ESA. In science the world looks forward to the first image releases of the recently launched James Webb Space...

Artemis I SLS Rocket Core Stage Engineering Testing Complete

Last week, engineers and technicians successfully completed an engineering test series of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket core stage inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as part of the integrated testing before launch. After replacing and testing one of four RS-25 engine controllers, the...
Webb Space Telescope Will “Revolutionize Our Understanding” of the Universe

On December 25, the largest and most powerful space telescope ever constructed by NASA was successfully launched from Earth. With unprecedented technology, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will peer both near and far, from the planets and bodies in our solar system to the deepest reaches of space, where the first stars and galaxies formed more than 13 billion years ago. JWST has a mirror that is 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) across, making it physically much larger than the Hubble Space Telescope and Hubble’s infrared sister telescope, the Spitzer Space Telescope, operated by Caltech’s IPAC; it also has state-of-the-art photon detectors that register a wider range of wavelengths and enable deeper and more detailed views than Spitzer.
What will the James Webb Space Telescope look at first?

As the James Webb Space Telescope begins the lengthy process of aligning its 18 primary mirror segments, a question burns in the astronomical community: What will the huge observatory look at first?. Webb soared into space successfully on Dec. 25 and successfully completed its major deployments about two weeks later...
Artemis 1: Going back to the moon

The Artemis 1 mission will soon let human voice bellow from the lunar surface. 2022 marks half a century since the Apollo astronaut Eugene Cernan left the last footprints on the moon in 1972 and a lot has changed since then. That year the first scientific hand-held calculator was released;...
Artemis I Progress Continues in NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building

On January 11, engineers and technicians with Exploration Ground Systems retracted and extended the Orion spacecraft crew access arm as part of ongoing work leading up to the Artemis I wet dress rehearsal targeted for late February. The arm rotates from its retracted position and interfaces with the Space Launch...
NASA Prepares Massive SLS Moon Rockets for First Crewed Artemis Missions

As teams continue to prepare NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its debut flight with the launch of Artemis I, NASA and its partners across the country have made great progress building the rocket for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission. The team is also manufacturing and testing major parts for Artemis missions III, IV and V.
James Webb Space Telescope begins lining up its golden mirrors

Just weeks after the excitement of launch, the James Webb Space Telescope is already seeking focus in space. Engineers are beginning alignment procedures for the recently unfolded 18-segment massive golden mirror. The work will eventually get these individual reflectors working as a single focusing device, NASA officials wrote in a blog update posted on Wednesday (Jan. 12).
Webb Space Telescope Deployment Complete – “Complex but Impressive Engineering Masterpiece”

On January 8, the James Webb Space Telescope team successfully fully deployed its iconic 6.4-meter, gold-coated primary mirror, completing the final stage of all major spacecraft deployments to prepare for science operations. “The successful unfolding of the Webb telescope has been a complex but impressive engineering masterpiece. On behalf of...
This video is the last time you’ll ever see the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope mission officially started on December 25. Now, though, the telescope is finally saying goodbye to the Ariane 5 rocket that took it to space. In a new video of the Webb Space Telescope shared by the European Space Agency, we get a final look at the telescope as it heads off to officially kickstart its years-long mission. Watch the last James Webb Space Telescope video What makes this video of the James Webb Space Telescope so special is this is the last time that we’ll see the spacecraft. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb won’t...
China plans space station completion, many launches in 2022

China has recommitted itself to completing its orbiting space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches for 2022, putting it roughly level with the United States Launches would include those of two Shenzhou crewed missions, two Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and the station’s additional two modules, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday, citing a recent announcement by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation known as CASC. Named Mengtian and Wentian, the science modules will join the Tianhe core module that is currently home to a three-person crew. The...
UK Space Agency Funds Development of New Laser-Based Satellite Communications System

The UK Space Agency has awarded almost £650,000 to Northumbria University to continue world-leading work to develop the first commercially available laser-based inter-satellite communications system. Currently satellites use radio frequency to transmit data, but this is limited in terms of speed, capacity, and data security. However, researchers at Northumbria...
NASA Satellites Launch Aboard Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne Rocket

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket detached from the company’s CosmicGirl aircraft at approximately 5:53 p.m. EST (2:53 p.m. PST) on January 13, 2022, launching NASA’s 29th Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (ELaNa) mission and the 13th CubeSat in the TechEdSat series. This launch, also known as STP-27VPB, lifted off at approximately 4:39 p.m. EST (1:39 p.m. PST) from Mojave Air and Space Port, California.
Virgin Orbit Launches 7 Payloads into Orbit

MOJAVE, CALIFORNIA, January 13, 2022 (Virgin Orbit PR) — Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB), the responsive launch and space solutions company, confirmed it successfully deployed into orbit all 7 customer satellites onboard its LauncherOne rocket during today’s Above the Clouds mission. Virgin Orbit’s 747 carrier aircraft Cosmic Girl took...
Citizen Scientists Discover Giant Jupiter-Like Planet in NASA TESS Data

Tom Jacobs of Bellevue, Washington, loves treasure hunts. Since 2010, the former U.S. naval officer has participated in online volunteer projects that allow anyone who is interested — “citizen scientists” — to look through NASA telescope data for signs of exoplanets, planets beyond our solar system.
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope begins unprecedented task of aligning itself

Nasa has begun the process of focusing the James Webb Space Telescope so that it may capture images of stars and galaxies shortly after the Big Bang.The $10 billion telescope has to unfold its huge 6.5-metre, 18-segment mirror, made of gold-plated beryllium metal, over a series of months. This is a much larger light-collecting surface than that found on the 30-year-old Hubble Space Telescope, the precursor to Webb.Those segments must now be detached from fasteners that held them in place for the launch and then moved forward half an inch from their original configuration - a 10-day process - before...
Virgin Orbit space rocket is launched over Pacific

An RAF pilot has helped launch a rocket into space from over the Pacific Ocean.Flight Lieutenant Mathew “Stanny” Stannard, who is seconded to Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is part of a crew which took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California for the launch on Thursday evening.He helped work the controls of the rocket under the company’s LauncherOne system which was released from a modified Boeing 747-400 named Cosmic Girl.Just before 11pm Virgin Orbit confirmed on a livestream that “LauncherOne is in space”.Virgin Orbit tweeted: “Looks like we made it Above the...
This is the most inspirational picture of the ISS I've ever seen

I need to talk about a photo of the International Space Station. I thought I'd seen most of the images from a November fly-around by the SpaceX Crew-2 mission. But I missed one, and a tweet from Nujoud Fahoum Merancy, NASA chief of exploration mission planning, brought it to my attention this week.
Huge Mars Dust Storm Sends NASA’s InSight Lander Into Safe Mode

The lander has taken measures to conserve energy; engineers aim to return to normal operations next week. NASA’s InSight lander is stable and sending health data from Mars to Earth after going into safe mode Friday, January 7, following a large, regional dust storm that reduced the sunlight reaching its solar panels. In safe mode, a spacecraft suspends all but its essential functions.
