ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dawn of Humanity Pushed Back 30,000 Years

By University of Cambridge
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarliest human remains in eastern Africa dated to more than 230,000 years ago. The age of the oldest fossils in eastern Africa widely recognized as representing our species, Homo sapiens, has long been uncertain. Now, dating of a massive volcanic eruption in Ethiopia reveals they are much older than previously...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 4

Related
NBC News

Huge prehistoric 'sea dragon' fossil discovered in U.K. reservoir

LONDON — What began with routine maintenance at a British nature reserve and reservoir has been hailed as a giant Jurassic "mega-find." Officials at Anglian Water and the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said Monday that they had uncovered the skeleton of an extinct prehistoric reptile predator, known colloquially as a sea dragon — the largest and most complete ever discovered in the U.K.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Above And Below#Dawn Of Humanity#Cranial Vault#The Omo Kibish Formation#Department Of Geography
People

Drone Video Shows 180-Million-Year-Old Sea Dragon Fossil: 'Truly Exceptional'

Scientists have discovered the fossilized remains of "the biggest and most complete" ichthyosaur, also known as a sea dragon, in U.K. history. The gigantic skeleton of the extinct prehistoric reptile, which lived alongside the dinosaurs about 180 million years ago during the Jurassic Period, was found during routine maintenance on a British nature reserve, according to a press release from Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.
WILDLIFE
Cosmos

6 epic ancient humans that are older than Santa

Are granddad’s holiday stories lulling you to sleep? Jazz things up with new stories about ancient humans to one-up him!. Here at Cosmos, we really dig archaeology. Take a look at some of the best stories about human evolution from 2021. Neanderthals were capable of speech. A long-running study...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

The Curious Tale of Human Ancestry: Understanding Human Evolution

Human beings are animals though of a particular kind. We are primarily hairless and bear remarkable similarities with the apes. Nonetheless, we have been naturally selected to be the most superior of all living beings. In his play Hamlet, William Shakespeare wrote about the uniqueness of humans,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

Hungry badger accidentally unearths hundreds of ancient Roman coins in Spain

A hungry badger searching for food seems to have uncovered what turned out to be hundreds of Roman coins in a Spanish cave, according to a new study. Archaeologists first discovered several coins laying on the ground at the entrance to a small cave in the woodlands outside Grado in northern Spain in April 2021. The researchers suspect that the coins were unearthed by a European badger (Meles meles) from a nearby den after a heavy storm dumped several feet of snow on the ground, making it harder for animals to find food. The hungry badger probably ventured into the cave looking for something to eat but came across the coins instead.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Sixth Mass Extinction of Global Biodiversity Is Already in Progress

The history of life on Earth has been marked five times by events of mass biodiversity extinction caused by extreme natural phenomena. Today, many experts warn that a Sixth Mass Extinction crisis is underway, this time entirely caused by human activities. A comprehensive assessment of evidence of this ongoing extinction...
EARTH SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Ancient Ostrich Eggshell Beads Reveal 50,000-Year-Old Social Network Across Africa

New archeological study shows ancient connection between populations 3,000 km apart, and provides first direct link between climate change and ancient human social behavior. Humans are social creatures, but little is known about when, how, and why different populations connected in the past. Answering these questions is crucial for interpreting the biological and cultural diversity that we see in human populations today. DNA is a powerful tool for studying genetic interactions between populations, but it can’t address any cultural exchanges within these ancient meetings. Now, scientists from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History have turned to an unexpected source of information—ostrich eggshell beads—to shed light on ancient social networks. In a new study published in Nature, researchers Drs. Jennifer Miller and Yiming Wang report 50,000-years of population connection and isolation, driven by changing rainfall patterns, in southern and eastern Africa.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Ancient human DNA found in ‘nit glue’, say scientists

Scientists say that ancient human DNA found in nit glue, the sticky substance produced by head lice to attach their eggs to hair, could help shed light on longstanding mysteries about what sort of people lived in South America 1,500-2,000 years ago.The researchers, from the UK, Denmark and Argentina, analysed the remains of eight South American mummies, and extracted both ancient human nuclear DNA and mitochondrial lice DNA from the “nit cement” of two mummies.The analysis showed the people had been part of a population that migrated from northwest Amazonia to the Andes of central-west Argentina 2,000 years ago or...
SCIENCE
Inverse

Fossils that "clearly foreshadow" modern humans are 30,000 years older than we thought

Fixing the timeline of human history has been one of archeology’s most exciting — and frustrating — endeavors. In part, that’s because scientists have limited fossil evidence to help them put a pin on when the earliest Homo sapiens arose in eastern Africa. But new archaeological methods let us re-examine existing fossils with a fresh perspective — leading to new discoveries. And this latest one completely defies what we thought we knew about the oldest humans.
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

5 Lost Civilizations

A civilization is defined as “an advanced state of human society, in which a high level of culture, science, industry and a government have been reached.” According to the National Geographic Society, this includes large population centers, division of labor, a class system, a communication system and monumental architecture/distinctive art. Many once-mighty civilizations have dwindled, been absorbed by other emerging empires, or simply vanished over time. Let’s take a look at five of them.
AGRICULTURE
earth.com

Asteroid impact sparked two years of darkness

The asteroid impact that wiped out most of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sparked two years of darkness caused by the soot from raging wildfires that filled the sky and blocked the sun. This phenomenon further contributed to the wave of extinctions that followed. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) on December 16.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy