Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-14 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY We continue to monitor a winter...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0