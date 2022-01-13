ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-14 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY We continue to monitor a winter...

alerts.weather.gov

Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Clyburn says he's not giving up on voting rights legislation bills yet

(CNN) — House Majority Whip James Clyburn said he does not think two key pieces of voting rights legislation the Senate will take up this week are dead -- yet. "They may be on life support," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." "But, you know, John Lewis, others, did not give up after the '64 Civil Rights Act ... So I'm going to tell everybody, we're not giving up."
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE

