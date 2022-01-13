ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN hails landmark conviction of senior Syrian official

By CHRISTOPH NOELTING and FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOBLENZ, Germany (AP) — A former Syrian secret police officer was convicted by a German court Thursday of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago, a ruling the top United Nations human rights official described as “historic.”....

