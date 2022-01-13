British Airways adds new London City routes

Travel firms reported a surge in bookings for winter sports holidays as France reopened its borders to UK tourists on Friday.For the first time in nearly four weeks, UK travellers who are fully vaccinated can enter France if they have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.The requirement to self-isolate for 48 hours on arrival has also been scrapped.There is pent-up demand, with many desperate to get away this yearAli Gayward, easyJetIn the hours after France announced on Thursday it was lifting restrictions, easyJet saw a seven-fold increase in demand for flights from the UK...
