ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN hails landmark conviction of senior Syrian official

By CHRISTOPH NOELTING and FRANK JORDANS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FieN6_0dkTxWve00

A former Syrian secret police officer was convicted by a German court Thursday of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago, a ruling the top United Nations human rights official described as “historic.”

Anwar Raslan is the highest-ranking Syrian official so far convicted of the charge. The verdict was keenly anticipated by those who suffered abuse or lost relatives at the hands of President Bashar Assad’s government in Syria’s long-running conflict.

“This trial cast a much-needed, renewed spotlight on the kinds of sickening torture, cruel and truly inhuman treatment – including abject sexual violence – that countless Syrians were subjected to in detention facilities," the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said.

"It is a landmark leap forward in the pursuit of truth, justice and reparations for the serious human rights violations perpetrated in Syria over more than a decade.”

The Koblenz state court concluded that the defendant was in charge of interrogations at a facility in the Syrian city of Douma known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where suspected opposition protesters were detained.

The court sentenced the 58-year-old to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

“This day, this verdict is important for all Syrians who have suffered and are still suffering from the Assad regime’s crimes,” said Ruham Hawash, a survivor of Branch 251 who testified in the trial.

"This verdict is only a beginning and we have a long way to go – but for us affected people, this trial and today’s ruling are a first step towards freedom, dignity and justice,” she said.

German prosecutors alleged that Raslan supervised the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people. Judges ruled that there was evidence to hold him responsible for 27 deaths.

A junior officer, Eyad al-Gharib, was convicted last year of being an accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz court to 4½ years in prison.

Both men were arrested in Germany in 2019, years after seeking asylum in the country.

Like al-Gharib, Raslan planned to appeal his conviction, his lawyers said.

“Ultimately ... Mr. Raslan has been convicted in the regime’s place,” his counsel Yorck Fratzky told reporters.

A court spokeswoman, Anne Brodoefel, said judges had determined as part of their verdict that the Syrian government carried out a “prolonged attack against its own population” from April 2011 onward with the aim of quashing the popular uprising.

But the court concluded that events at Branch 251 were “significantly determined” by the defendant, meaning he bore personal responsibility for crimes that occurred there, she said.

Victims and human rights groups have said they hope the verdict in the 19-month trial will be a first step toward justice for countless people who have been unable to file criminal complaints against officials in Syria or before the International Criminal Court.

Since Russia and China have blocked efforts in the U.N. Security Council to refer cases to The Hague-based tribunal, countries such as Germany that apply the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes will increasingly become the venue for such trials, experts say.

“We are starting to see the fruits of a determined push by courageous survivors, activists and others to achieve justice for horrific atrocities in Syria’s network of prisons,” said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch.

“The verdict is a breakthrough for Syrian victims and the German justice system in cracking the wall of impunity,” she added. "Other countries should follow Germany’s lead and actively bolster efforts to prosecute serious crimes in Syria.”

The trial is the first of its kind worldwide and other courts may cite the verdict and evidence heard in Koblenz, said Patrick Kroker, a lawyer with the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights. The group represented 14 victims who under German law were able to take part in the proceedings as co-plaintiffs.

“The goal remains to bring senior Assad associates, such as former Air Force Intelligence chief Jamil Hassan, to justice for their crimes,” said Kroker. Germany issued an international arrest warrant for Hassan in 2018, but bringing him and other senior Syrian officials to trial will be difficult, as the country does not extradite its citizens.

Still, the European Union's judicial cooperation organization, Eurojust said the ruling “will leave a lasting mark on international criminal justice.”

It noted that photographs of alleged torture victims smuggled out of Syria by a former police officer, who goes by the alias of Caesar, were a key part of the evidence against Raslan.

“This conviction has put state authorities on notice – no matter where you are or how senior you may be, if you perpetrate torture or other serious human rights violations, you will be held accountable sooner or later, at home or abroad,” Bachelet said, the U.N. rights chief.

Germany’s justice minister, Marco Buschmann, called on other countries to follow what he called the “pioneering work” performed by his country’s legal system.

“Crimes against humanity mustn’t remain unpunished. No matter where they are committed, no matter by whom,” said Buschmann.

Human rights experts said it was significant that the Koblenz court had deemed the allegations of sexual violence to be among the crimes against humanity Raslan was convicted for. However the judges didn't convict him over the enforced disappearances, meaning those will have to be prosecuted separately in future proceedings.

Conservative estimates put the number of those detained or forcibly disappeared in Syria at 149,000, more than 85% of them at the hands of the Syrian government, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights. Most disappeared or were detained soon after peaceful protests erupted in March 2011 against Assad’s government, which responded to the rallies with a brutal crackdown.

The Syrian government denies it is holding any political prisoners, labeling its opposition terrorists. After battlefield wins, it has negotiated limited prisoner exchanges with various armed groups, which families say offer partial solutions for a very small number of people.

There have already been several convictions in Europe of Syrians accused of committing war crimes against members of Syria's armed forces.

___

Jordans reported from Berlin. Sarah El Deeb in Beirut and Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Murder, torture, rape: A landmark conviction on state violence in Syria

When detainees arrived at the security office in Syria, it “welcomed” them with an hour of whipping or beating, they told a German court. They were held in packed, sweltering cells and fed potatoes that tasted like diesel. They drank from toilets. One recalled passing dead bodies in a hallway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

German court convicts Syrian man of crimes against humanity

A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago. The verdict in the landmark trial has been keenly anticipated by Syrians who suffered abuse or lost relatives at the hands of President Bashar Assad’s government in the country’s long-running conflict.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Buschmann
Person
Michelle Bachelet
The Independent

US senior diplomats in Sudan to try resolve post-coup crisis

Two senior U.S. diplomats were in Sudan Wednesday to try and help find a way out of the ongoing crisis roiling the African country since an October military coup. The Oct. 25 military takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir ousted during a popular uprising in April 2019.U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, first met with pro-democracy activists from the Sudanese Professionals Association, according to the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum...
WORLD
investing.com

Ex-officer jailed for Syrian war crimes after landmark German trial

KOBLENZ, Germany (Reuters) -A German court on Thursday jailed a Syrian ex-intelligence officer for life for murder, rape and crimes against humanity, handing down the first ever conviction for state-backed torture committed during Syria's civil war after a landmark trial. Anwar Raslan was found guilty on 27 of out 58...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Aviation Week

Pakistan Official Touts Landmark Deal For Chinese Fighters

A senior Pakistani government official says the country’s air force has become the first export customer for the Chengdu J-10, a single-engine Chinese fighter. The public comments by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Dec. 29 are the official indication that China’s 16-year-old export... Subscription Required. Pakistan Official...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian War#Syrian Opposition#Human Rights Watch#German#Syrians#U N
PBS NewsHour

Sudan’s anti-coup protests violently dispersed with 2 people killed

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum as thousands took to the streets Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock, activists said. A senior police officer and a protester were killed, according to authorities and a medical group.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teenager

Israel has extended the detention of a Palestinian teenager with a rare neuromuscular disorder who has been held without charge for a year in what authorities refer to as administrative detention, his father said Tuesday.Amal Nakhleh, who was detained in January 2021 and turned 18 this week, was one of just a handful of minors being held in administrative detention. He had a tumor removed from his lung in 2020 and suffers from myasthenia gravis, a nerve disorder that causes severe muscle fatigue.His father, Muamar, confirmed that his detention has been extended until mid-May. He said Israel has yet...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
AFP

Ray of hope peeks through Turkey's sealed Armenia border

The tracks have been abandoned to birds and stray dogs at the last Turkish train stop before the Armenian border, shuttered for three decades by a history of bloody feuds. Locals now refer to the Akyaka train stop, built out of black basalt, as the "station of nostalgia" -- a memory of the days when trains criss-crossed in both directions, bringing the scenic region tourism and trade.
WORLD
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Russians pose threat to US training mission in Ukraine

The US military could be forced to withdraw American soldiers currently based in Ukraine if Russia invades the country. Close to 200 National Guard troops are in Ukraine, part of a regular rotation dating back to 2015, training with the Ukrainian army alongside troops from NATO countries like Canada and Germany. In addition there is an unknown number of US special operations forces in the country, working with their Ukrainian counterparts. US President Joe Biden has ruled out the possibility of US soldiers fighting against the Russians if they do attack Ukraine. This is seen as a distinct possibility as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 of its troops and heavy fighting equipment along the country's borders, according to Western estimates.
MILITARY
The Independent

U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia

The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine.The sanctions name parliamentarians Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshyn and two former government officials. According to Treasury, all four have been intimately involved in disinformation efforts by Russia’s federal security service, known as the FSB The new sanctions were announced less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden said he thinks Moscow will newly invade Ukraine. He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Kazakh defense minister fired; last Russia-led troops leave

The Russian Defense Ministry says all the troops deployed to Kazakhstan by a Russia-led security alliance this month to help quell violent unrest have left the former Soviet nation, with the last four military planes landing outside Moscow on Wednesday. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of six ex-Soviet states, deployed over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan two weeks ago at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev asked the alliance for assistance after protests over fuel prices spread across the vast, oil- and gas-rich country of 19 million people, growing into a general protest...
MILITARY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy