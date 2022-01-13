France lifts ban on UK holidaymakers

France will lift its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning, tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has announced.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter France if they have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

The requirement to isolate on arrival will be scrapped.

The decision to end the ban on non-essential travel is a major boost for travel firms and the thousands of people in the UK who have booked ski holidays in France.