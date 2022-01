We have a 17-year-old indoor cat. His brother passed away five years ago, and he has been an only cat ever since. To say he is spoiled is an understatement. He likes being combed while he eats, likes sitting on our laps, and sleeping in our bed. The crying after we go to bed, however, has been going on for years and has now turned into howls and has gotten worse. He injured his paw and is being treated for carpal hyperextension and is in an orthotic brace. Now we have to keep him out of our bed to keep him from jumping down. Our sleep is obviously affected, and we are desperate for relief. — Kathy, New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

