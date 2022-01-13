ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What Kit Harington Has Said About the Future of His 'Eternals' Character Dane Whitman

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Eternals" ends by hinting that Kit Harington's Dane Whitman will become the Marvel character Black Knight. Here's what Harington has said about his future in the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Has Marvel Studios Been Setting Up a Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Team-Up Movie All Along?

While on the surface it appears stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are done suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is speculation Marvel Studios may be secretly working on a project featuring the star-studded duo. Johansson and Evans portray Black Widow and Captain America, respectively, and both of their stories came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, with Natasha Romanoff sacrificing herself and Old Man Steve Rogers retiring and passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. One internet scooper has attempted to connect the dots from mid and post-credit scenes in this year's MCU slate, and theorizes how Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans can reunite once again in an MCU movie project.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Mahershala Ali
Person
Wesley Snipes
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A dead Marvel superhero might return in a new movie

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Eternals is streaming on Disney Plus, which means you can finally watch the film from the comfort of your home. Whether or not you saw it in theaters, the advantage of streaming is that you can pause and rewind the film to catch all the details that you might have missed the first time around. While the Eternals plot needs plenty of fixes with the help of future MCU adventures, it's still a must-watch film. Eternals is the kind of early Phase 4 movie...
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Who is Sersi’s boyfriend in Eternals? Dane Whitman's secret explored

Eternals has just been added to Disney+ and as one of the earliest movies in Marvel Universe’s Phase 4, fans can’t wait to watch it. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, a tragedy forces them to reunite with a deadly enemy. One character we meet along the way is Sersi’s boyfriend. Everyone wants to know more about Dane Whitman, so let’s explore his hidden secret.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Film Star#Inverse#Marvel#Gamesradar
Decider.com

‘Eternals’ Cast Harry Styles as a Hella Problematic Hero — So What’s the Future of Starfox?

Now that Eternals is streaming on Disney+, can we please talk openly about that wild post-credits scene and what it means for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Harry Styles’s acting career? It’s been two months since the world found out that the most famous musician/heartthrob on Earth was cast as Marvel’s most notorious lothario. Harry Styles is Eros, a.k.a. Starfox, potential Avenger and brother of Thanos. This… is unexpected.
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel's Eternals: Exclusive Deleted Scene Shows More of Dane Whitman and Sprite

Spoilers ahead for Marvel's Eternals. Fans of Kit Harington and his Marvel character Dane Whitman may have been disappointed to learn Dane had a fairly small role in the Eternals movie. But as it turns out, there was a lengthy scene featuring Dane and Lia McHugh's Sprite that never made it into the theatrical cut.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Eternals’ post-credits scene, explained – and what it means for future Marvel movies

A recent Marvel film has been added to Disney Plus.Eternals, which was released in November, introduces a new set of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.Leading the cast are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao.Naturally, spoilers abound, so don’t read unless you’ve seen the film or don’t mind knowing what happens.What happens in the mid-credits scene?The first tease comes midway through the...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2’s biggest surprise cameo might have leaked

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next big MCU movie of Phase 4. It's easily the most exciting title of the year. We've been hearing that Multiverse of Madness is an even more ambitious movie than Spider-Man: No Way Home. All the Doctor Strange 2 rumors indeed suggest the story might be a lot bigger than No Way Home. And given the multiverse element, Doctor Strange 2 will undoubtedly have a bigger impact on Phase 4 than the last Spider-Man movie....
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
ENTERTAINMENT
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
732K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy