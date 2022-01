Rock County businesses and economic development groups are participating in a regional broadband study to determine what steps need to be taken in the coming years to improve internet access for private use and business services. The Rock County Development Agency is reaching out to county businesses and stakeholders to participate in the study of broadband internet speeds with the Madison Region Economic Partnership that launched in November, according to Rock County Economic Development Manager James Otterstein. He said the data collected from the study...

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO