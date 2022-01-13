Strike paralyzes Lebanon amid worsening economic conditions

Sudanese doctors protested Sunday against violent attacks by security forces targeting medical personnel during pro-democracy rallies following last year's military coup. "During every protest they fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," one doctor, Houda Ahmad, said at the rally in Khartoum. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she added at the rally, where medical personnel carried pictures of colleagues they said had been killed. The demonstration was the latest in the crisis-hit north-east African country, where protesters in the north also blockaded roads to vent their anger against an electricity price hike announced last week, and that has since been frozen.

PROTESTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO