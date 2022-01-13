ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN hails landmark conviction of senior Syrian official

Cover picture for the articleKOBLENZ, Germany (AP) — A former Syrian secret police officer was convicted by a German court Thursday of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago, a ruling the top United Nations human rights official described as “historic.”....

AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
The Independent

Kazakh defense minister fired; last Russia-led troops leave

The Russian Defense Ministry says all the troops deployed to Kazakhstan by a Russia-led security alliance this month to help quell violent unrest have left the former Soviet nation, with the last four military planes landing outside Moscow on Wednesday. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of six ex-Soviet states, deployed over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan two weeks ago at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev asked the alliance for assistance after protests over fuel prices spread across the vast, oil- and gas-rich country of 19 million people, growing into a general protest...
AFP

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse. No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -â notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -â restrict freedoms. Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered. "I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic woes.
The Independent

Syrian torture survivors brace for verdict in landmark trial on crimes against humanity

Survivors of torture in Syria and families of slain activists are bracing for a potentially landmark court verdict in Germany on Thursday, which they hope will pave the way to pursue wider justice for abuses committed during the Syrian civil war that could constitute crimes against humanity.The two-year legal proceeding held in the German city of Koblenz is the first ever trial on state-sponsored torture in Syria, and secured its first conviction last February when a former member of President Bashar al-Assad’s security services was jailed for abetting the torture of civilians.Germany’s universal jurisdiction laws allow courts to prosecute crimes...
US News and World Report

Ex-Officer Jailed for Syrian War Crimes After Landmark German Trial

KOBLENZ, Germany (Reuters) -A German court on Thursday jailed a Syrian ex-intelligence officer for life for murder, rape and crimes against humanity, handing down the first ever conviction for state-backed torture committed during Syria's civil war after a landmark trial. Anwar Raslan was found guilty on 27 of out 58...
The Independent

US says it will not resume Sudan aid after recent violence

The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday. The joint statement came after a two-day visit to Sudan this week by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield. The visit was meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis in the wake of the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule...
The Independent

US senior diplomats in Sudan to try resolve post-coup crisis

Two senior U.S. diplomats were in Sudan Wednesday to try and help find a way out of the ongoing crisis roiling the African country since an October military coup. The Oct. 25 military takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir ousted during a popular uprising in April 2019.U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, first met with pro-democracy activists from the Sudanese Professionals Association, according to the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum...
Aviation Week

Pakistan Official Touts Landmark Deal For Chinese Fighters

A senior Pakistani government official says the country’s air force has become the first export customer for the Chengdu J-10, a single-engine Chinese fighter. The public comments by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Dec. 29 are the official indication that China’s 16-year-old export... Subscription Required. Pakistan Official...
WDBO

Germany: Syrian official guilty of crimes against humanity

KOBLENZ, Germany — (AP) — A former Syrian secret police officer was convicted by a German court Thursday of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago. Anwar Raslan is the highest-ranking Syrian official so far convicted of the...
everythinglubbock.com

Belarus calls referendum that could strengthen Lukashenko

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president has called a referendum next month on constitutional amendments, which could allow him to further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests and remain in office until 2035. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994,...
everythinglubbock.com

IS gunmen mount deadly attacks in Syria, Iraq; dozens killed

BAGHDAD (AP) — More than 100 militants from the Islamic State group carried out a complex attack on Syria’s largest prison holding suspected extremists, officials said Friday, as members of the group in Iraq stormed an army barracks, killing 11 soldiers as they slept. The prison break in...
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
