BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling for the state to establish a centralized fraud detection center to protect public agencies from would-be scams. Franchot said state agencies are not immune to fraud, a problem that has become apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic as Maryland has received billions of dollars in federal funding. While that funding has helped buoy the economy, it has also painted a target on the state’s back. “It’s constantly trying to play whack-a-mole with the fraudsters who are constantly trying to break into systems,” Franchot told WJZ. One example the comptroller provided was unemployment claims. He said the...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO