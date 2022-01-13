ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady launches new clothing line, prices catch some fans off guard

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Tom Brady has plenty of accomplishments on the football field. Now he’s taking on a new venture outside the arena.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially launched his new clothing line on Wednesday. BRADY is described as a “next generation apparel brand.”

“BRADY is the first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity,” BradyBrand.com says .

The quarterback posted a video on social media Wednesday morning to hype up the release.

“After three years in the making, Brady Brand is officially launched,” he said. “Listen, I’m proud to bring this to all you guys looking for clothing that performs across all of your daily active lives. Every item is unique, it’s innovative and it’s got great function and purpose.”

But if responses to his tweet – and the ones posted on the official @bradybrand Twitter account – are anything to go by, some fans were caught off guard by the price of the apparel.

“Ouch man…. The gear looks great but the prices are outside the reach of the normal Joe,” one user said .

Another wrote , “No average joe is gonna be able to afford this Tommy. Would love to support your brand but I’d rather pay my electric bill.”

Some of the items being sold on the Brady Brand website include T-shirts and tank tops for $75, polos for $120 and hoodies for $95. The least expensive item available on the site is a pair of socks for $20.

While some Twitter users balked at the prices online, many also jumped to the brand’s defense.

“Its a high quality athletic brand. What do you expect prices to be. Quality=money,” one person said . Another user added , “It’s a luxury brand not meant for the average Joe. Please stop complaining about the prices and just buy a different brand of clothing.”

In his Twitter video, Brady said the first release is “just the beginning.”

“I can’t wait to share what’s next,” he said. “I’m gonna take you guys on this journey with us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

