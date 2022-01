When it comes to singing competitions, there's nobody as synonymous with their existence as Simon Cowell. As a host/judge on shows such as American Idol, Pop Idol, The X Factor UK, The X Factory U.S., Britain's Got Talent, America's Got Talent, and more, Simon has built quite a reputation for himself. Furthermore, his prowess as one of the foremost scouts of new talent on Earth has proven itself time and time again, discovering (or even inventing, in some cases) the likes of One Direction, Fifth Harmony, and Noah Cyrus.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO