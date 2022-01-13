ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect in 2012 France family slaying freed without charges

SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor has freed a suspect held in custody since Wednesday morning over the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family and a cyclist in the French Alps. The suspect was released Thursday afternoon without any charges, and the Annecy prosecutor said in a short...

www.sfgate.com

KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in Colorado double slaying of teens arrested in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in the Jan. 9 slaying of two teenagers in Colorado was arrested Thursday in Reno, the U.S. Marshals Service reported Friday. Kadin Dyer Blaschke, 19, was booked as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition back to Colorado, the Marshals Service reported. He was arrested at the Wells Avenue Motel 6.
RENO, NV
SFGate

Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Funeral services were held Monday for nine children and three adults who died in a Philadelphia fire five days into the new year, the deadliest blaze in the city in more than a century. A funeral procession on the rain-soaked streets of the city Monday morning...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Older Model Cadillac In Connection To Murder Of Pregnant Woman Last November

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jessica Covington, was returning home from her own baby shower when she was shot multiple times on Palmetto Street in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood in November 2021. Police say the car pictured below is the car that was used by the shooters. It’s described as a 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville, light in color with distinct black trim. Investigators say the car was in the area about 10 minutes before the shooting and was last seen driving off on Tabor Road, towards Adams Avenue following the shooting. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Police: Teen charged in slaying of 2 family members

CLINTON, Md. (AP) — A teen has been charged with killing two family members, including an 8-year-old boy, Prince George's County police said Friday. Officers called to a home on Wendy Street in Clinton on Thursday evening for a report of a shooting found a 44-year-old woman and her and her son inside suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They were pronounced dead on the scene. Another relative who was also shot at the home had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
CLINTON, MD
KEYT

Suspect detained over 2012 slayings in French Alps

PARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor says a suspect in the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family vacationing in the French Alps and a cyclist has been detained. Saad al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila al-Allaf, were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. A French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed. Al-Hilli’s two young daughters survived the attack. A prosecutor said Wednesday that the suspect was detained in the Chambery region. She didn’t give further details on the case because the investigation is ongoing.
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
France
NewsBreak
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Iraq
abc17news.com

Dominican agents detain Haiti presidential slaying suspect

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic tell The Associated Press they have detained a key suspect in the killing of Haiti’s president with help from the U.S. An official not allowed to speak publicly about the case said Monday that Rodolphe Jaar is being handled as a U.S. prisoner and was arrested under instruction by U.S. authorities. The official said Jaar was detained Friday when he tried to enter the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. Jaar has not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney or may be extradited to another country. U.S. officials declined to comment.
mymixfm.com

Suspect in Young Dolph slaying arrested in Brazil, IN; 3 now facing charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police and Shelby County’s district attorney provided new details Wednesday on the suspects charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Justin Johnson, 23, also known as Straight Drop, was captured Tuesday afternoon in Indiana. Another man, Cornelius Smith, 32, was...
MEMPHIS, TN
SFGate

Texas synagogue standoff ends with hostages freed, suspect dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Law enforcement on Saturday night rescued a rabbi and other people who were being held hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue on Saturday night, ending an hours-long standoff as the suspect was confirmed dead. "All hostages are out alive and safe," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted about 9:30...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
SFGate

Police union lawyer: Suspect freed after positive COVID test

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A domestic assault suspect was freed from jail after testing positive for COVID-19, despite being deemed dangerous enough that prosecutors wanted him held without a chance of bail, the attorney for the St. Louis Police Officers Association said. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured, More Than 45 Shell Casings Found In Tacony Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the head late Tuesday night. This happened in the city’s Tacony section at Torresdale and Unruh Avenues. According to police, they responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found more than 45 shell casings — but no victim. A local hospital later told authorities the victim was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the head. He is currently in critical condition. The three people who dropped the victim off stayed at the hospital and are talking to investigators, Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. According to authorities, the scene is near two real-time crime cameras, which caught some of the incident on video. “The cameras recorded a silver SUV speeding on southbound on Marsden from Unruh,” Chief Inspector Small said, adding, “It is a large scene.” There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Man pleads no contest to shooting that killed 1, wounded 2

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A Roseburg man pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and two counts of assault with a weapon in connection with a shooting outside a motel that killed one person and wounded two others. Devin McNamara, 34, entered the pleas in Douglas County Circuit Court last...
ROSEBURG, OR
SFGate

54-Year-Old Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting Monday Night

STOCKTON (BCN) A 54-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Stockton on Monday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 8:21 p.m. in the 400 block of East Pine Street, where someone opened fire from a dark-colored sedan. The victim was struck by the gunfire and...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The United States...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
The Independent

Doorbell camera captures gunman in random shooting attack on family home three times in one month

Police have released doorbell camera footage of a gunman randomly attacking a Georgia family’s home.He could be seen in doorbell camera footage on 17 January running toward the home and shooting randomly at the front door before running off. On Saturday, police said the gunman has not been found and and released images of the man, who has allegedly fired at the address on three ocassions. An investigation is ongoing, and there is no known motive for the attacks. Police said the family home was in the west of the city, which is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta, but...
