ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Mark Twain's 'Adam and Eve' opening at Renner Theater

By Contributed by Zane Trace Players
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZVuz_0dkTuGex00

ZANESVILLE — "The Diaries of Adam and Eve" based on the writings of Mark Twain will be presented at 8 p.m. Jan. 14, 15, 21, 22 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and 23 at the Renner Theater, 148 N. Seventh St.

The play is an uncanny look into a fledgling world as told through the perspectives of the very first man and the very first woman – Adam and Eve. Adam (portrayed by Kevin Rahrig) happily inhabits a pleasant world filled with lush foliage and kindly critters then, one day, his world is toppled by the arrival of Eve (portrayed by Christy Rahrig). The actors are married in real life.

From Mark Twain’s writings of the 1800s, this show comes to life fueled from the perspectives of both. The male point of view is quiet and easy going. Adam is laid back and simply happy to be present in the moment. Eve appears and suddenly she’s trying to be helpful. She’s naming things and places and animals. She’s trying to talk to Adam and insists that there’s things to do and work on. She simply cannot understand why Adam isn’t nearly as involved as he should be.

Director Rich Tolliver hops into the very first battle of the sexes with a keen hand and appreciation of Mark Twain’s clever sense of humor. Act 1 is a feisty “he said/she said” as each character shares their feelings and awareness of the other. The chemistry of this two-person show is undeniable as this husband and wife team embrace the sarcasm and sparks of Twain’s words and hidden double meanings. As the characters grow to know one another, the show blossoms into a living work of comedic art and timing.

The lure of the apple changes the tone of Act 2 into a somber awareness of each other and of self. The show shifts into a beautiful reflection of life and love as Adam and Eve continue their life together with the knowledge of the forbidden fruit.

"The challenge of doing a two-person show is that there is only one other person you can rely on while performing, so trust is everything," said Christy. "It's been a fun challenge, but it's been even greater working on this show with someone I fully trust, my husband."

Tickets are available online at therenner.org and walk-ins are welcome. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and $5 for youth.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Zanesville, OH
CNN

Clyburn says he's not giving up on voting rights legislation bills yet

(CNN) — House Majority Whip James Clyburn said he does not think two key pieces of voting rights legislation the Senate will take up this week are dead -- yet. "They may be on life support," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." "But, you know, John Lewis, others, did not give up after the '64 Civil Rights Act ... So I'm going to tell everybody, we're not giving up."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

514
Followers
204
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy