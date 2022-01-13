ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle-free Wednesdays at Cades Cove to be permanent during the summer

By Hannah Moore
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park will make vehicle-free Wednesdays a permanent summer fixture at Cades Cove following a 2020 pilot program to test the concept.

Beginning May 4 through September 28 in 2022, no vehicles will be allowed on Cades Cove Loop Road on Wednesdays.

Ole Smoky Distillery partners with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

According to park officials, visitor feedback in response to the vehicle-free pilot was largely positive. In 2021, 84% of visitors provided supportive comments and 42% of commenters requested additional vehicle-free access opportunities on the Cades Cove Loop Road.

An average of 1,296 visitors participated each Wednesday from May 5 through Sept. 1, 2021, according to GSMNP. Each day around 44% of those visitors walked and 56% cycled. Park officials say the full-day approach, along with on-site parking management, allowed better access and more opportunities for visitors throughout the day.

Additionally, officials said parking was available 82% of the time, however, during the morning, parking lots were consistently full.

PHOTOS: Look back in time at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kO1j_0dkTu8gO00
    Parking lot at Cades Cove during a vehicle free day in 2021. (Photo via GSMNP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSNiK_0dkTu8gO00
    Bikers on the Cades Cove Loop Road. (Photo via GSMNP)
  • Group of people taking pictures of a rainbow during a vehicle free day at Cades Cove. (Photo via GSMNP)

Throughout the past 40 years, park managers implemented several vehicle-free opportunities for bicyclists and pedestrians in Cades Cove. Before 2020, the road was closed to vehicles on Wednesday and Saturday mornings until 10:00 a.m. from May through September. However, officials found that this caused traffic leading to Cades Cove to become gridlocked by a line of motorists waiting for the road to open to vehicles at 10:00 a.m.

Find alternatives to Cades Cove Loop Road in the Great Smoky Mountains

For Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Days, visitors are encouraged to come in the afternoon and evening hours for a better chance of securing a parking space. When there is no parking available, park staff will notify visitors with signage along Laurel Creek Road. To find out more about vehicle-free days, click here .

Related
