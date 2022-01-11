Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

By LABline
mlo-online.com
 10 days ago

www.mlo-online.com

Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Technology
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
techstartups.com

Bill Gates warns of other pandemics potentially far worse than Covid-19; calls on governments to prepare for the next global outbreak

Did Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates know something the rest of us don’t know about? In October 2020, Gates warned that climate change is “even scarier” than the COVID-19 pandemic. The once world’s richest person warned at the time that the ‘shutdown’ was ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to stop climate change. No month goes back without Gates warning of the impending doom if nothing is done to address the climate change before it’s too late.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Customers boycott Starbucks after coffee chain reverses vaccine mandate for workers

Coffee giant Starbucks has come under severe criticism after it suspended its coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates for US employees.In a 6-3 vote on 13 January, the US Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with more than 100 workers, as it ruled that the policy overstepped executive authority.Following this, Starbucks reversed its earlier decision directing its 220,000-strong workforce to either get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing.But this was not well received online, with #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter.I'm very disappointed to see that Starbucks has decided to cave to the Anti-vaxxers. I guess...
HEALTH
iheart.com

CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Ready For Mask Distribution

The nation is coming closer to turning the corner on the latest COVID surge. Top expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts most states will soon hit the omicron peak and see cases fall by the middle of next month. It's already happening in New York and New Jersey but rural areas will take longer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally

The world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen over 314 million infections and over 5.5 million deaths worldwide. Approximately 60% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still a glaring and alarming gap in global access to these vaccines. As a virologist who has followed this pandemic closely, I contend that this vaccine inequity should be of grave concern to everyone. If the world has learned anything from this pandemic,...
PHARMACEUTICALS

