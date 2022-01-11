Please Enable JavaScript

Coffee giant Starbucks has come under severe criticism after it suspended its coronavirus vaccine and testing mandates for US employees.In a 6-3 vote on 13 January, the US Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with more than 100 workers, as it ruled that the policy overstepped executive authority.Following this, Starbucks reversed its earlier decision directing its 220,000-strong workforce to either get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing.But this was not well received online, with #BoycottStarbucks trending on Twitter.I'm very disappointed to see that Starbucks has decided to cave to the Anti-vaxxers. I guess...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO