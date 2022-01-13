Flores Is Out And Its BS

Hours after a court ruled that he should be deported, Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday, ending a drawn-out saga that shook the tennis world. Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked male tennis player, left on the eve of the Australian Open, which starts Monday. As a result, he will be unable to defend his title and win a record 21st singles major title for now.

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO