Flores Is Out And Its BS

Hours after a court ruled that he should be deported, Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday, ending a drawn-out saga that shook the tennis world. Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked male tennis player, left on the eve of the Australian Open, which starts Monday. As a result, he will be unable to defend his title and win a record 21st singles major title for now.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — A rabbi who was among four people held hostage at a Texas synagogue said Sunday that their armed captor grew “increasingly belligerent and threatening” toward the end of the 10-hour standoff, which ended with an FBI SWAT team rushing into the building and the captor’s death.
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
Martin Luther King Jr. and his fellow leaders and legions of foot soldiers who battled segregation and racial discrimination marched in countless acts of civil disobedience and defiance that fueled the civil rights movement. Decades later, to mark this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday observances, King’s eldest son,...
The tsunami advisory was lifted Sunday for the parts of the U.S. West Coast and Alaska after a volcano erupted in the Pacific on Saturday. The intiial tsunami advisory — meaning "a dangerous wave is on the way" — was issued for the West Coast and Alaska on Saturday morning.
“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
DALLAS — All hostages have been released safely from a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area following a more than 10-hour standoff, and the man responsible is dead, according to local and federal law enforcement officials. A group of four people, including the rabbi, were taken hostage at about...
The Supreme Court has handed President Biden loss after loss in a series of tense legal battles. His most recent defeat — a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that would affect a sweeping number of employers — may be the most painful yet for the administration. The Supreme Court on...
Comments / 0