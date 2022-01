Vivo is bringing the V23 series to the Kenyan market very soon. The V23 series is Vivo’s midrange series and the company will soon be launching it. vivo V23 series is 5G powered and will be the company’s first 5G devices in the country. 5G smartphone market is heating up in the country and Vivo wants in too and the variety is a good thing for consumers in the market for a 5G device.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO