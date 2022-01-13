AP Top Stories January 13 A

A viral Facebook post shared nearly 400 times claims the new CNN program hosted by journalist Chris Wallace debuted with the “lowest ratings in cable news history.”. Wallace’s CNN+ show has not started yet. The claim stems from a satirical article. Fact Check:. CNN announced in a press...
Arizona State Republican Representative Jake Hoffman has been filmed dodging questions about a letter he signed falsely stating that electors in the state voted for Donald Trump following the 2020 election. When Mr Hoffman was asked by 12News why he signed the fake declaration, he simply walked away. Richard Ruelas of the Arizona Republic followed up with Mr Hoffman, asking him “on what authority did you find yourself as an elector?”“In unprecedented times, unprecedented action does occur,” Mr Hoffman said. “There’s no case law, there’s no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that’s currently being...
Well, it looks like we’re headed for autocracy, then. In his wisdom, Joe Biden decided to declare in his Georgia voting speech that there’s a crisis in our democracy that can only be fixed if the Senate filibuster is eliminated to rapidly pass two sweeping Democratic voting bills on narrow partisan votes, an unlikely prospect that already looks completely dead.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats on Thursday defeated a bill by Texas Republican Ted Cruz that would have slammed sanctions on businesses involved in a Russian natural-gas pipeline to Germany, denouncing it as a GOP political gesture that would have harmed relations with European allies. Opinion: Even though Putin...
(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
FLORENCE, Ariz.—Tonight, deep in the Arizona desert, thousands of people chanted for Donald Trump. They had braved the wind for hours—some waited the entire day—just to get a glimpse of the defeated former president. And when he finally appeared on stage, as Lee Greenwood played from the loudspeakers, the crowd roared as though Trump were still the commander in chief. To many of them, he is.
Britons on Friday described revelations of further parties taking place at Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown periods as an "absolute disgrace" and "hypocritical". (Jan. 14)
The president of the American Federation of Teachers says teachers are trying to keep schools open. (Jan.13)
On a Thursday Zoom call with progressive activists, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said that the upcoming hearings by the Jan. 6 select committee probing the riot at the U.S. Capitol staged by supporters of former President Donald Trump will “blow the roof off the House.”. “We are going to...
President Joe Biden on Friday tried to put behind recent setbacks on voting rights and his economic agenda by outlining progress made in implementing his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. (Jan. 14)
U.S. intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct "a false-flag operation" in eastern Ukraine. (Jan. 14)
The White House says U.S. intelligence officials determined a Russian effort is underway creating a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has prepositioned operatives to conduct "a false-flag operation" in eastern Ukraine. (Jan. 14)
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two days after the election on Nov. 3, 2020, the Oath Keepers were already convinced that victory had been stolen from President Donald Trump and members of the far-right militia group were making plans to march on the U.S. Capitol. “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war,” the group’s […]
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
Here's the latest for Sunday, January 2: Snow storms, pandemic delay and ground U.S. flights; Two missing in massive Colorado fires; Fire ravages South Africa's historic Parliament complex; Crews rescue 21 people on tram cars in New Mexico.
