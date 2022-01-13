ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top Stories January 13 A

Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Here's the latest for Thursday January 13th: House moves on voting rights...

www.oleantimesherald.com

The Independent

Arizona Republican dodges questions on fake electors letter saying Trump won

Arizona State Republican Representative Jake Hoffman has been filmed dodging questions about a letter he signed falsely stating that electors in the state voted for Donald Trump following the 2020 election. When Mr Hoffman was asked by 12News why he signed the fake declaration, he simply walked away. Richard Ruelas of the Arizona Republic followed up with Mr Hoffman, asking him “on what authority did you find yourself as an elector?”“In unprecedented times, unprecedented action does occur,” Mr Hoffman said. “There’s no case law, there’s no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that’s currently being...
Times-Herald

Joe Biden disgraces himself

Well, it looks like we’re headed for autocracy, then. In his wisdom, Joe Biden decided to declare in his Georgia voting speech that there’s a crisis in our democracy that can only be fixed if the Senate filibuster is eliminated to rapidly pass two sweeping Democratic voting bills on narrow partisan votes, an unlikely prospect that already looks completely dead.
KCAU 9 News

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
The Atlantic

Trump Soft-Launches His 2024 Campaign

FLORENCE, Ariz.—Tonight, deep in the Arizona desert, thousands of people chanted for Donald Trump. They had braved the wind for hours—some waited the entire day—just to get a glimpse of the defeated former president. And when he finally appeared on stage, as Lee Greenwood played from the loudspeakers, the crowd roared as though Trump were still the commander in chief. To many of them, he is.
Times-Herald

Reax as details of more Downing St events emerge

Britons on Friday described revelations of further parties taking place at Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown periods as an "absolute disgrace" and "hypocritical". (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0b99369cb9594d7397a82f924a38b694.
Times-Herald

Weingarten: Omicron is the enemy, not teachers

The president of the American Federation of Teachers says teachers are trying to keep schools open. (Jan.13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/61bbc3b4226244eea8594e85c683d323.
Times-Herald

WH puts focus back on infrastructure

President Joe Biden on Friday tried to put behind recent setbacks on voting rights and his economic agenda by outlining progress made in implementing his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Times-Herald

Kirby: Intel on Russian operatives 'very credible'

U.S. intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct "a false-flag operation" in eastern Ukraine. (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Times-Herald

WH: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion

The White House says U.S. intelligence officials determined a Russian effort is underway creating a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has prepositioned operatives to conduct "a false-flag operation" in eastern Ukraine. (Jan. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
NBC4 Columbus

For Oath Keepers and founder, Jan. 6 was weeks in the making

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two days after the election on Nov. 3, 2020, the Oath Keepers were already convinced that victory had been stolen from President Donald Trump and members of the far-right militia group were making plans to march on the U.S. Capitol. “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war,” the group’s […]
The Independent

‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
Times-Herald

AP Top Stories January 2 P

Here’s the latest for Sunday, January 2: Snow storms, pandemic delay and ground U.S. flights; Two missing in massive Colorado fires; Fire ravages South Africa's historic Parliament complex; Crews rescue 21 people on tram cars in New Mexico. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
