An Israeli study is the first to administer 4 COVID-19 shots, but the boosted antibodies may still not be enough to prevent Omicron breakthrough infections. Sheba Medical Center in Israel recently launched the world’s first study of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose. Less than a month after the study launched, the investigators reported that the fourth booster offered insufficient protection against the Omicron variant.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO