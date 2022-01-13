How Democracy Can Defeat Autocracy

On Jan. 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev imposed a state of emergency, and two days later, he ordered police to shoot to kill “terrorists”—anyone who participated in the protests’ violent aftermath. “I didn’t think I’d see mass shootings I only knew from my babalar (“parents”),” Suinbike Suleimenova, a contemporary artist based in Almaty, Kazakhstan, wrote on her Telegram channel. Her sentiment reflects both the ruling regime’s shocking turn to lethal violence after Kazakhstan’s nationwide protests last week and familiar historic grievances dating back to the 1986 uprising against Soviet rule in Almaty.
