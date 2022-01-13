ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland

How Democracy Can Defeat Autocracy

By Kenneth Roth
Foreign Policy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conventional wisdom these days is that autocracy is ascendant and democracy is on the decline. But the superficial appeal of the rise-of-autocracy thesis belies a more complex reality—and a bleaker future for autocrats. As people see that...

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Slovak government approves defence treaty with United States

PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government has approved a defence agreement with the United States, setting the framework for potential use of its air bases by its NATO partner but not leading to any concrete deployments, ministers said on Wednesday. The agreement, which the Slovak government said follows similar...
POLITICS
Douglas Budget

A political party cannot shun democracy in our country

The events of that day frighten me more than September 11, 2001. What happened at the US Capital on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on our democracy by our own citizens - ideological zealots determined to undermine a free and fair election. The peaceful transfer of power, based...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
Washington Post

Biden’s biggest worry: Can democracy prove it is worth saving?

There was a new tone in President Biden’s speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot in which a violent mob of Trump supporters sought to overturn the results of a legitimate presidential election. More forcefully than he had before, the current president took to task the man he had defeated for inciting cultlike followers to trash the U.S. Capitol, with deadly consequences.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Election#Kazakhstan#Democratic Elections
Iola Register

Can one person save our democracy? She’s trying

Imagine being a leader exiled to an island with only one other person. Now imagine that instead of shrinking under the wound of political isolation, you become stronger. Courage somehow thrives in this seclusion. Truth, honor and integrity build the foundation of a lighthouse that becomes a beacon of leadership. The love of country is the shining light inviting others to this island.
POLITICS
Channel 3000

What the average citizen can do about the demise of US democracy

After a week of urgent warnings about the state of American democracy, there were several requests in the What Matters inbox for something more useful than a warning. What’s the average citizen supposed to do about it?. I asked a politician, an activist and a professor who studies democracy....
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

The Pointlessness of America’s Syria Sanctions

At the height of the civil war, Syrians fled heavy bombardment to save their lives, but now most of those who stayed back are determined to escape a life of penury. Most recently, Syrians were among the migrants flocking to the borders of the European Union via Belarus. That crisis was orchestrated by Russia, the Syrian government, and their Belarusian ally, but the desire of Syrians to flee the shattered economy at home was a given.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Foreign Policy

Kazakhstan’s Protests Aren’t a Color Revolution

On Jan. 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev imposed a state of emergency, and two days later, he ordered police to shoot to kill “terrorists”—anyone who participated in the protests’ violent aftermath. “I didn’t think I’d see mass shootings I only knew from my babalar (“parents”),” Suinbike Suleimenova, a contemporary artist based in Almaty, Kazakhstan, wrote on her Telegram channel. Her sentiment reflects both the ruling regime’s shocking turn to lethal violence after Kazakhstan’s nationwide protests last week and familiar historic grievances dating back to the 1986 uprising against Soviet rule in Almaty.
PROTESTS
Foreign Policy

Kazakhstan Exposes the Central Flaw of Biden’s Foreign-Policy Doctrine

Kazakhstan is embroiled in crisis. Days after local protests over a spike in fuel prices spiraled into a violent, multicity uprising, Russian and allied troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) deployed to the country at the request of embattled Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The United States, meanwhile, is...
FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy

Biden Plans U.N. Showdown if Russia Invades Ukraine

The Biden administration is planning for a high-profile public showdown with Russia at the United Nations Security Council if Moscow intervenes in Ukraine. There is little concrete the United States can do at the U.N. to compel Russia, which wields veto power in the Security Council, to stand down in Ukraine. But the Security Council, with its iconic horseshoe-shaped table and seats reserved for the world’s big powers, has provided a visually powerful set piece for some of modern history’s most dramatic geopolitical confrontations, from the Cuban missile crisis to the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy

Baltic Citizens Worry They’re Next on Russia’s Menu

It has been a turbulent few months in the Baltics. If you know history, it shouldn’t be surprising that Baltic publics are worried about Russia and the tumult in the post-Soviet region. The Baltics—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—were occupied by first the Russian Empire and then, after a brief period of independence between the world wars, the Soviet Union. Revanchists in Moscow have clung on to the idea that they have a right to the Baltic states, even after more than 30 years of independence.
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Russia Is Worried About Challenges in the Caucasus

The first two weeks of 2022 have been eventful and consequential ones for Russia and its neighbors. Last week, Russia sent troops into Kazakhstan via the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in response to widespread unrest, while this week Russian officials have been engaged in a series of high-stakes talks with U.S. and NATO officials over Ukraine. However, there is another region that has been overlooked but that may prove to be just as dynamic in the coming weeks and months: the Caucasus.
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Russia Talks Show No Sign of a Quick Resolution on Ukraine Crisis

A flurry of high-level diplomacy between trans-Atlantic allies and Russia to defuse the Ukraine crisis ended without any significant breakthroughs—or breakdowns—in talks this week. NATO allies unanimously rejected Russia’s calls for new security arrangements in Europe, which would bar the alliance from expanding to new members, after contentious talks with their Russian counterparts this week. Russian officials blamed the United States for the impasse in negotiations.
POLITICS
Slate

The Flare-Up Russian Troops Suppressed This Week Is a Grim Sign for the Future

It’s a story that’s played out time and again across the world: An economically stagnating and repressive government hikes prices on essential products, like food or fuel, or imposes social service cuts and other austerity measures. The populace, a significant portion of whom live in poverty or deprivation, takes to the streets. The catalyzing event becomes a metonymy for other sources of anger with the central government—corruption, police and military brutality, a ravaged job market—and the rallies massively increase in number. Clashes break out between citizens and police, and the head of state is forced to address the turmoil. Some of the most famous examples of this have been seen in France and Chile—but a more significant portent may be gauged from the recent unrest in Kazakhstan.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy