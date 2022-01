Earlier this week we discovered that Taco Bell locations in Tyler have been closing earlier due to a food shortage. Some were thinking it was an employee shortage but no, you can read more about that here. But even in businesses not having to do with food, Covid is still making things difficult for everyone. This was the case when I was going to get a haircut this past weekend and even an hour after the business was supposed to be open no one was there to open the doors. It seems like no matter what we are trying to accomplish lately Covid always seems to throw a wrench in the plans and make things more difficult than they used to be.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO