It's been a sad story since we first found out about Trent Paschal who was accused of killing his own wife in October of 2020. No one is really sure what caused Trent to shoot and kill his wife Savanah but after taking her life law enforcement was able to track down Trent but he went on the run again. But he is no longer running from law enforcement as he took his own life as law enforcement tracked him down once again this time in the state of Florida.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO