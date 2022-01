I have a questions about expanding existing VSAN cluster with new server (new harware). Let's say we currently have 4 identical HPE Gen 10 servers in a VSAN cluster and that after two years I want to expand that cluster with 1 or 2 new Gen 10+ servers. These new servers will come with different processors, different RAM speeds, as well as different vendor disks (there will probably be disks of the same capacity, which is most important when inserting new servers into an existing VSAN cluster). Is it possible to do an extension with new servers without major problems? What should you pay attention to?

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO