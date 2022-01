Monster Hunter Rise is releasing on PC today and many players may be wondering what the exact Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Time is. In terms of the game itself, Monster Hunter Rise has had an excellent reception since its launch and has kept fans entertained and returning to the game for more after frequent updates have been deployed for the experience. Notably, events in Monster Hunter Rise have been a massive success and have been unique in their implementation. Now it is time for PC players to get their chance to try the latest Monster Hunter experience, this guide article will inform you of what time Monster Hunter Rise releases for PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO