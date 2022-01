This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Chaplains at Upstate University Hospital are often present with family and patients during their last moments. In the past few years, those last moments have included Honor Walks: staff and family are invited to be present in the hallways to honor the passing of a terminal patient as he/she is wheeled to the elevator and the Operating Room to fulfill a final request: organ donation. In some cases, the patient had previously signed up to be an organ donor. In others, it is the decision of the family, or a designated Health Care Proxy, to make the decision.

