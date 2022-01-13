ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Following China's lead

Salem News
 3 days ago

As a democracy, has our country done what should have been on the COVID pandemic? Further, can a democracy get its act together to combat global warming before it’s too late? So far, the answers seem to be no, the latest no with the Senate not passing Biden’s...

www.salemnews.com

Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation...
CHINA
Telegraph

China to replace US as world's leading empire, says hedge fund star

To make money betting on the future, Ray Dalio delves into the past. As one of America’s richest men, and founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund, being well versed in history has proved lucrative. “Studying the Great Depression in the 30s allowed me to anticipate the 2008...
ECONOMY
News 8 WROC

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in […]
BUSINESS
insidebitcoins.com

China’s leading messaging app, WeChat to accept digital yuan settlements

WeChat Pay, the leading messaging platform in China, will start accepting digital yuan payments. This is expected to push the adoption of the e-CNY, given that the messaging app has over one billion users. WeChat to support digital yuan. A report from CNBC noted that WeChat Pay will start supporting...
CELL PHONES
WausauPilot

Your letters: Letter writer argues China, Russia not greatest threat to U.S.

We all look forward with hope for the new year, yet we know humanity faces great challenges. Growing competition among China, Russia and America is among them. Looking back to an article from NPR, in April of 2019 (then) President Donald Trump called former President Jimmy Carter to seek his advice on China and express concern that China was “getting ahead of us.” Carter agreed and replied: “And do you know why? I normalized diplomatic relations with China in 1979. Since 1979, do you know how many times China has been at war with anybody? None. And we have stayed at war.”
WAUSAU, WI
NBC San Diego

Japan, Korean Stocks Lead Losses; Data Shows China's Exports Beat Expectations

China's exports grew slightly more than expected in December, while imports rose less than expected, according to customs data released Friday. Citi is set to sell its retail businesses in four Southeast Asian countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam — to Singapore lender United Overseas Bank. South...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

China’s largest private education provider New Oriental laid off 60,000 people following Chinese government’s crackdown on the education sector

The announcement rippled through the Chinese education sector and wiped billions of dollars off the market value of publicly traded education firms in Hong Kong and New York. Now, the sweeping overhaul of China’s education industry is taking a toll on China’s largest private education provider, New Oriental.
AGRICULTURE
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Follow the Bismarck model with US health care

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. In 1871 Otto Von Bismarck, the Prussian prime mInister who led successful war efforts against Austria, Denmark, and France, tried a different way. He united 39 different Germanic states into the country we now know as Germany. What did he offer them to unite under one government? Health care. What became known as the Bismarck model unified 39 countries into one, creating a powerful German state. The health care model was so successful it spread across Europe and is still known today as the Bismarck Model.
HEALTH

