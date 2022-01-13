ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Student Athlete of the Week: Antoine Robinson

By Amanda Scurlock, Sports writer
lasentinel.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough he can play multiple sports, Crenshaw junior guard Antoine Robinson enjoys competing in basketball the most. Playing basketball has given him skills that he can apply beyond the court. As a point guard, he is a leader of the Cougars boys basketball team. The lessons he learned in...

lasentinel.net

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ksl.com

Too Much Timme: No. 2 Gonzaga shoots 69% to roll past BYU

PROVO — No, this wasn't the Pleasantville High boys' basketball team, but you can be excused for thinking it was. Playing the role of star forward Skip was Drew Timme, and Gonzaga simply could not miss Thursday night against BYU. Julian Strawther and Andrew Nembhard threw a couple of...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Boys Basketball#Nba#Student Athlete#Cougars#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week Jan. 14

Cape senior track athlete Ja’on Harris ran the first leg in the 4-by-200-meter relay Sunday at the Collegeville High School Invitational at Ursinus College, propelling the Vikings to a first-place finish in a time of 1:37.4. “There were six teams in the fast heat, and it was pretty wild,” Ja’on said. He also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash, just missing third. There were 39 contestants in the 200 meters. Ja’on was on the Cape football team the last three seasons and survived some tough football injury-free. “I plan to run track this spring, then go to Delaware State University. I have already talked to coaches and know they have a heck of a program. We will run with a full team this weekend at Kutztown University.”
SPORTS
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Athlete of the Week: Landen DeHaas

Accomplishments: Landon has been the leading scorer for the Varsity Basketball team so far this season, leading the team to a 10-2 record. Eagle Eye: How did you first get involved in this sport?. LD: “My dad signed me up when I was 5”. EE: What other sports do...
SPORTS
radioresultsnetwork.com

NMU Athletics Announces December Student-Athletes Honors

The Northern Michigan University Department of Athletics has announced the Scholar-Athletes of the Month for December 2021. Student-athletes are nominated by a Northern Michigan University faculty member and chosen by the Athletic Council. Starting during the 2017-18 school year, one male and one female athlete are awarded Scholar-Athlete of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2022 athlete Jaelyn Davis-Robinson offered by Oregon

After an in-home visit early this morning from Oregon co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, DeSoto (Texas) Waxahachie athlete Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has received an offer from the Ducks, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot, 175-pounder is unranked by all four major recruiting services, but he has seen his recruitment slowly build over...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy