Student Athlete of the Week: Antoine Robinson

Cape senior track athlete Ja’on Harris ran the first leg in the 4-by-200-meter relay Sunday at the Collegeville High School Invitational at Ursinus College, propelling the Vikings to a first-place finish in a time of 1:37.4. “There were six teams in the fast heat, and it was pretty wild,” Ja’on said. He also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash, just missing third. There were 39 contestants in the 200 meters. Ja’on was on the Cape football team the last three seasons and survived some tough football injury-free. “I plan to run track this spring, then go to Delaware State University. I have already talked to coaches and know they have a heck of a program. We will run with a full team this weekend at Kutztown University.”

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO