McDermott Teams With Science Organization To Advance Carbon Capture

By Bojan Lepic
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDermott has partnered up with one of Australia's national science organizations to advance the use of carbon capture technologies. U.S. offshore engineering and construction services firm McDermott has partnered up with one of Australia’s national science organizations to advance the use of carbon capture technologies. McDermott said that...

www.rigzone.com

Related
TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scottish Government offers to put £80m towards carbon capture project

The Scottish Government are offering up to £80 million in funding for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project known as the Scottish Cluster.However, ministers in Edinburgh say the UK Government must provide more clarity on their support for the project.Under the scheme, emissions would be drawn from the North Sea and the refinery in Grangemouth via pipelines and stored at a facility in Aberdeenshire.In October, it was announced the Scottish Cluster would likely come in the second phase of the UK’s CCS sequencing process, after it was decided that the first facilities would be built on the Humber and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
advancedsciencenews.com

CALF-20: A carbon capture success story

A net-zero economy will require marketable, large-scale, and energy-efficient solutions to capture carbon dioxide (CO2). For the greatest effects, these would be implemented at high-emitting locations, such as power plants, metal, cement, and chemical refineries. However, this is more easily said than done. Despite the challenges associated with developing feasible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Altrad Completes Muehlhan Deal

Altrad noted that the deal marks 'another exciting milestone' in its development. Earlier this week, Altrad announced the completion of its acquisition of Muehlhan’s oil and gas business in Denmark and in the UK. Altrad noted that the deal, which completed on December 31, 2021, marks “another exciting milestone”...
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Why aren't we going full steam with carbon capture?

As early as 2005, carbon capture and storage was identified by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as one of the solutions for tackling climate change. So why aren't we going full steam with carbon capture?. Read the explanation from professor Erling Stenby. He his head of department...
ENVIRONMENT
foodcontessa.com

1.1 Billion Dollars Were Spent by the Us Government on Carbon Capture Projects That Largely Failed.

But the US government keeps coal afloat with the promise of collecting carbon emissions and storing them underground, even while renewable energy is getting more affordable. According to a study by Gizmodo, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has shown that federal agencies have spent $684 billion on carbon capture and storage (CCS) programmes at coal plants that have generally failed. Two of the other CCS industrial projects, for a total of $438 million, were subsequently cancelled.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

McDermott Bags Scarborough EPCIC Deal

The value of the contract was not disclosed. McDermott has revealed that it has been awarded a contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services of the Scarborough project’s Floating Production Unit (FPU) offshore Western Australia. The company outlined that the integrated scope for the deal,...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.
MARKETS
rigzone.com

Petronas and Shell in CCS Collaboration

Petronas has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement with Sarawak Shell Berhad. Petronas has announced that it has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement (JSCA) with Sarawak Shell Berhad to explore opportunities and project collaborations in carbon capture and storage (CCS) to help provide CO2 storage solutions in Malaysia.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

DOE Funding Small Cos to Pursue Clean Energy Solutions

The funding will support 158 projects across 29 states. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $35 million in funding for “diverse small businesses to pursue scientific, clean energy, and climate solutions”. According to the DOE, the funding will support 158 projects across 29 states that will...
SMALL BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Canada to Face Challenge in Remaining Oil Power

Canada will face challenges, according to the International Energy Agency. Canada will face challenges in retaining its status as a global oil and gas power in a world transitioning toward net zero carbon emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency said. The country, holder of the world’s third-largest oil reserves,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News 8 WROC

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in […]
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary, Enercam, Undertakes Emission Carbon Capture Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Grande Prairie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) (OTCQB: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") reports it has signed agreements with a private energy-production company to fund facilities that incorporate reduced greenhouse gas emissions and implement a carbon/gas capture project in Evesham, Saskatchewan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Exxon Buys Stake In Norwegian Biofuels Company

ExxonMobil is expanding its interests in renewable fuels through an acquisition of a stake in a Norwegian biofuels company. U.S. energy supermajor ExxonMobil is expanding its interests in renewable fuels through an acquisition of a stake in a Norwegian biofuels company. Exxon said that it bought a 49.9 percent stake...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Computer Weekly

Fuzzy logic: The challenge of building data science teams

“There is no doubt that data science is one of the most challenging areas to recruit and retain teams,” says Richard James, senior data recruiter at tech recruitment and outsourcing consultancy Harvey Nash. It’s the consequence of an almost perfect storm of problems impacting recruiters, where demand is outstripping supply and the supply line is littered with inconsistencies and inadequacies in fundamental skills development.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Is a $22bn giant magnet the ‘holy grail’ of clean energy?

At a certain point, even language fails to fully capture all the wild and wondrous things going on inside ITER, a 23,000-tonne, 35-nation nuclear experiment under construction in France.You could describe ITER – massive as it is – as a miniature. A manmade mini-star on Earth. At its core, plasma will be heated to 150 million degrees Celsius, 10 times the temperature of the core of the sun, hot enough to melt diamonds and rotating faster than the speed of sound, causing hydrogen ions to fuse and release massive amounts of energy.You could describe ITER – hi-tech as it is – as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

