DSME Gets $554M Jansz-Io Order From Chevron

By Bojan Lepic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDSME has won a deal worth $554m from Chevron to build a field control station for the Jansz-Io gas field project off Western Australia. South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has won a deal worth $554m from Chevron to build a field control station for the Jansz-Io gas field...

