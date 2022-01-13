ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck Foundation announced 67 winners of Merck Foundation Mask up with Care Media Awards 2021 to raise awareness about Coronavirus

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Accra [Ghana], January 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with African First Ladies announced the winners of Merck Foundation "Mask up with Care" Media Recognition Awards 2021 with the aim to raise awareness about Coronavirus in Africa. The...

