Merck Foundation announced 67 winners of Merck Foundation Mask up with Care Media Awards 2021 to raise awareness about Coronavirus

NEAR Foundation generated the fresh funding from a host of major crypto investment platforms looking to leverage the ecosystem’s specialized prowess. The NEAR Foundation has announced the conclusion of a $150 million funding round as the ecosystem looks to tap into decentralized finance (DeFi). Led by Three Arrows Capital of Su Zhu, the exercise also had crypto-centric platforms such as Mechanism Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Jump, Alameda, Zee Prime, and Amber Group.

