5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.14 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 0.3% to $40.75 in pre-market trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) released results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The world's largest chipmaker said its profit surged 16.4% to $5.98 billion, helped by rising demand for semiconductors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares gained 4.6% to $138.31 in the pre-market trading session.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) reported an adjusted gross profit of $103.4 million for the third quarter, up from $89.6 million in the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP revenue also climbed to $147.4 million from $129.5 million. E2open raised its FY22 adjusted sales guidance to $474 million to $476 million. E2open shares gained 2.9% to $9.98 in the after-hours trading session.

