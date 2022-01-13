ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks To Watch For January 13, 2022

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.14 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 0.3% to $40.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) released results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The world’s largest chipmaker said its profit surged 16.4% to $5.98 billion, helped by rising demand for semiconductors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares gained 4.6% to $138.31 in the pre-market trading session.
  • E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) reported an adjusted gross profit of $103.4 million for the third quarter, up from $89.6 million in the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP revenue also climbed to $147.4 million from $129.5 million. E2open raised its FY22 adjusted sales guidance to $474 million to $476 million. E2open shares gained 2.9% to $9.98 in the after-hours trading session.

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company also said it sees FY22 housing revenues of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion. KB Home shares climbed 5.4% to $44.68 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) reported a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. Vaxcyte shares dropped 8.1% to $20.23 in the after-hours trading session.

Benzinga

The Next Metaverse Stock Could Be...Walmart?

A new report indicates one of the world’s largest retailers is pushing into the metaverse, which would likely support a future multitrillion dollar opportunity for the emerging sector. What Happened: Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has filed trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a future presence in the...
RETAIL
