(ABILENE, Texas) – The health care industry is one of the most complex industries in the world because it constantly changes. To help keep up with new trends, Texas State Technical College and Practice Management Institute have teamed up to train Hendrick Health staff members on the new upscale medical and billing coding systems. The one aspect of the industry that never changes is the need for current, up-to-date information by doctors, nurses and staff on the business side of running a practice.

ABILENE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO